First half of real estate tax payments due May 15

To avoid late payment, tax payments must be received or postmarked on or before Monday, May 15.

EP News
visuals6x - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
May 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer Vicki Doehling wants to remind property owners that first half real estate tax payments are due on or before Monday, May 15.

For customer convenience, Douglas County has several ways to accept property tax payments:

In-person at the County Auditor-Treasurer Office in the Douglas County Administration Building, 821 Cedar St. – lower level.

  • Drop box located in the parking lot of the Douglas County Administration Building.
  • Online at www.douglascountymn.gov by selecting the “Pay Property Taxes” link.
  • Mail payment through USPS or other preferred delivery service.

To avoid late payment, tax payments must be received or postmarked on or before Monday, May 15. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
As an extra convenience for taxpayers, Douglas County offers an ACH direct payment program. When a taxpayer signs up for this program, their tax payment will automatically be taken out of their designated account on the tax due date. Participants will receive a notification letter two weeks prior to the tax due date.

The ACH sign-up form is available on the county website at www.douglascountymn.gov using the link for “Online Services & Forms” and selecting the form titled “Property Tax Direct Payment Plan.” The form can be completed and returned to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office at 821 Cedar St., Alexandria MN 56308.

For more information, call 320-762-3077.

