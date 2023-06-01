Fire damages Miltona garage and home on Thursday morning

MILTONA — A house in Miltona sustained extensive damage after a fire on the morning of Thursday, June 1.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Douglas County Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a garage fire at 129 Pine Avenue in Miltona. The caller reported that everyone was out of the house.

According to Douglas County tax records, the owner of the home is Katie McMillan.

The Miltona Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Parkers Prairie Fire Department, Carlos Fire Department and Parkers Prairie Ambulance assisted on-scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.