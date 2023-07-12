Filing fee to register as a marriage officiant increases from $20 to $40

DOUGLAS COUNTY — If you plan on becoming a marriage officiant and plan on registering in Douglas County, the fee is doubling. Effective Aug. 1, the fee will increase from $20 to $40.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved setting the marriage officiant registration fee at $40 during their regular board meeting Wednesday, July 12.

The request to increase the fee came from Douglas County Recorder Mary Skillings.

Mary Skillings

Skillings said wedding officiants are currently required to file their original ordination certificate with a vital records office. Sometimes this ordination certificate is from a local religious congregation, and other times it is obtained online through a denomination of their choosing.

However, as of Aug. 1, Skillings said anyone can just go to the recorder’s office and register as a civil marriage officiant. After that, they can perform a civil marriage.

“This option would no longer require a license or an ordination certificate,” she said in an email to the newspaper after the meeting. “One would simply fill out a registration form, present proper identification to prove they are at least 21 years of age, and pay the filing fee. Officiants that are affiliated with a religious congregation still have the option of registering as an ordained minister with proper credentials as they have in the past.”

Because it will now take more time for those in the recorder’s office and because it is more work, Skillings requested the fee to be changed to $40. The filing fee for all marriage officiant filings will be $40 effective as of Aug. 1, 2023, she said.

Skillings said the new fee is consistent with other counties in the state. And she also noted that it is just a one-time fee and not an annual fee.

During the 2023 regular legislative session, the Minnesota Statute pertaining to persons authorized to perform civil marriages was amended, according to the Minnesota Legislature's website.

The new legislation amended Minn. Stat. 517.04, adding that “an individual who registers as a civil marriage officiant with a local registrar in a county of this state” is now considered a person authorized to perform civil marriages.

In an email to the newspaper, Skillings also shared that the statute has also been changed for marriage license applicants who have been convicted of a felony.

She said currently, if one or both of the parties to the marriage license has a felony conviction and wishes to change their name, the parties must serve notice of the name change on the prosecuting attorney and the attorney general, if applicable, and a 30-day waiting period for the marriage license begins. If no objection is raised within the 30-day timeframe, the name change is allowed, and the marriage license is issued.

However, effective Aug. 1, parties who have been convicted of a felony cannot request a name change through the marriage license process . They must apply for a court-ordered name change after their wedding. The court filing fee is waived if the person files the action within 180 days after the marriage and submits to the court a certified copy of the marriage certificate.

