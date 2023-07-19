Fernholz family named Douglas County's 2023 Farm Family of the Year

ALEXANDRIA — The Fernholz family of Alexandria has been named Douglas County’s 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.

Pete Fernholz grew up on his family’s farm and in 1996 built a 700-sow farrow-to-finish operation. Pete also raised elk, and in 2005 the family purchased what is today known as Little Brook Dairy.

Pete is in partnership with his brother, Mark, and his family, milking 500 Jersey cows twice a day. With the use of sexed semen, the Fernholzes breed half their herd to beef and feed out 250 head per year. Pete also farms 1,200 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa.

Pete is a co-owner/operator of the farm. His wife, Nicole, is the executive director of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission and a key contributor to the success of the farm.

Pete and Nicole were involved in 4-H growing up and so were their children, Tatum, Riley and Gavryn. Pete has participated in the Douglas County Ag Association for six years, primarily working with 4-H and FFA. He is also a delegate for the Minnesota DHIA and the township board. Nicole is very active in the community. She’s been involved with the Lakes Area Professional Women’s group, Andria Theater, 4-H, the local Chamber of Commerce, the West Central Initiative Board, her family’s church, and more. In 2007, Pete and Nicole participated as leaders in Extension’s Emerging Leadership Program.

The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 3 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls, Minn. Profiles of the 2023 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website, extension.umn.edu/farm-families . A local recognition will take place in Alexandria on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Erickson Pavilion Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds prior to the 4-H auction.

Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.

“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension, said in a press release. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”

Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Farmfest runs Aug. 1-3 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls, Minn. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the gate and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest .