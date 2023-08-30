6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Emerging farmers' working group seeks new members

Minnesotans interested in making it easier for new and emerging farmers to create or sustain an agricultural business are encouraged to apply now through Sept. 23.

EP Agriculture
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:23 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Emerging Farmers’ Working Group has openings for eight volunteer members for two-year terms. Minnesotans interested in making it easier for new and emerging farmers to create or sustain an agricultural business are encouraged to apply now through Sept. 23.

“The work of the Emerging Farmers’ Working Group is critically important in helping identify barriers to entering the field of agriculture and creating resources to support new and emerging farmers in our state,” Assistant MDA Commissioner Patrice Bailey said in a press release. “It will become even more so in the coming years, as we staff up our Emerging Farmers Office and build out the MDA’s emerging farmers programs.”

Your voice matters. We encourage you to become a member of the 2024-2025 Emerging Farmers' Working Group. Everyone is welcome to apply. The MDA is particularly interested in the following perspectives:

  • Women
  • Veterans
  • Persons with a disability/disabilities
  • American Indian/Alaska Native
  • Member of a community of color
  • LGBTQIA+
  • Young (35 years old and under)
  • Urban (reside in cities with 5k+ population)

The deadline to apply for EFWG membership is Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The MDA website has the membership application and more information on the EFWG page . Email your questions to the Emerging Farmer Office at mda.emerging.farmers@state.mn.us .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
child abuse 2
Members Only
News
Minnesota children who died of maltreatment were already known to child protection agencies
2h ago
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
EP News
News
Special recognition being planned for local caregivers
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Will Miller
News
Community luncheon speaker to share strategies on mental well-being
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Fatality
News
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
4d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Fire
Local
Shed catches fire near Evansville Saturday morning
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Allie Haabala 2-Willmar vs. Alexandria, 082923.004.jpg
Prep
Girls soccer: Alexandria rolls over Willmar
2m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Alex - Rogan Anderson and Willmar's Ivan Mares-Ciriaco, Hassan Mohamud-DSC_6286.JPG
Boys soccer: Alexandria battles back to tie Willmar
10h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve