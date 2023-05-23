Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash with semi in Pope County

GLENWOOD – A Villard man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pope County near Glenwood early Tuesday morning, May 23.

Stephen Richardson, 58, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer west on Highway 28 and Blaine Graff, 28, of Glenwood was driving a 2001 Kenworth semi east on Highway 28 when the vehicles collided shortly after 4 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

Richardson was taken to the CentraCare hospital in St. Cloud.

Graff wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Responding agencies included the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Fire Department and LifeLink 3 helicopter.