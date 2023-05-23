99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash with semi in Pope County

Responding agencies included the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Fire Department and LifeLink 3 helicopter.

EP Crash
mtmmarek - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 2:34 PM

GLENWOOD – A Villard man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pope County near Glenwood early Tuesday morning, May 23.

Stephen Richardson, 58, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer west on Highway 28 and Blaine Graff, 28, of Glenwood was driving a 2001 Kenworth semi east on Highway 28 when the vehicles collided shortly after 4 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

Richardson was taken to the CentraCare hospital in St. Cloud.

Graff wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Responding agencies included the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Fire Department and LifeLink 3 helicopter.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RichterSarah23.jpg
News
Alexandria crisis manager receives outstanding staff achievement award
May 23, 2023 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
MentalHealth 8177.jpg
News
Over 100 people walk for mental health awareness in Alexandria
May 22, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
College Groundbreaking.jpg
News
Alexandria College holds groundbreaking for student housing facility
May 22, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Douglas County
News
Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA
May 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Geography display at DMS
Lifestyle
Eighth-grade students show their knowledge of World geography
May 23, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Roste 4196.jpg
Sports
Alexandria alum Jaran Roste speaks at Alexandria Breakfast Club
May 23, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve