Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Douglas Machine receives safety award for 4th consecutive year

The award was presented during the 2023 Minnesota Safety and Health Conference held at the Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake.

Safety Award.jpg
Craig Mast, director of EHS, and safety technician Kyle Thompson hold the the Governor's Award for Outstanding Achievement in Occupational Safety, which Douglas Machine has won for the fourth year in a row.
Contributed photo / Douglas Machine
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:07 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Douglas Machine has announced that it has been honored with the prestigious Governor's Award for Outstanding Achievement in Occupational Safety for the fourth year in a row. This recognition is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and secure working environment for its employees.

The Governor's Award for Outstanding Achievement in Occupational Safety is bestowed upon organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to workplace safety practices and have implemented innovative measures to ensure the well-being of their employees.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Governor's Award for Outstanding Achievement in Occupational Safety," Craig Mast, director, EHS for Douglas, said in a press release. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees has always been a top priority for us, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

With a strong focus on occupational safety, Douglas has implemented comprehensive safety protocols, training programs, and state-of-the-art equipment to minimize workplace hazards and promote a culture of safety. Their commitment to continuous improvement in safety practices has played a significant role in achieving this prestigious recognition.

The award was presented during the 2023 Minnesota Safety and Health Conference held at the Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about Douglas’ range of secondary packaging solutions, visit their website at douglas-machine.com . To explore career opportunities and learn more about their culture and dedication to safety, visit workatdouglas.com .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Housing
News
Deadline to apply for HomeHelpMN mortgage assistance is July 7
June 28, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Minnewaska School Sue Currens.jpg
News
Minnewaska Area Schools announces updates to its administration
June 28, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP News
News
Education and respect are keys to having an inclusive workplace, say webinar speakers
June 28, 2023 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP News
News
Education and respect are keys to having an inclusive workplace, say webinar speakers
June 28, 2023 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Agenda - Monday, June 26, 2023
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
June 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: June 15-21
June 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
Critics called it a 'thoughtcrime' database. But what will a Minnesota civil rights report actually track?
June 28, 2023 04:44 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier