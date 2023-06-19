Douglas County student news for June 6, 2023
Academic honors
- The following students were named to the North Dakota State University spring Dean’s list for earning a 3.50 grade point average or higher. Alexandria: Andrew Anderson, business administration; Kathryn Marie Dignan, psychology; Kyle Anthony Feldhake, political science; Lily Daphane Gerhardt, nursing; Lauren J. Gesell, biological sciences; Lucas Harstad, mechanical engineering; Malachi Hedstrom, mechanical engineering; Emma Jantzen, nursing; Ella Caroline Johnston, agricultural economics; Erik Donald Knight, construction management; Madison May Knoblauch, management communication; Coltan Ray Koehn, civil engineering; Cora Larson, psychology; Aleah Miller, emergency management; Molly Maria Panther, nursing; Tyler Alexandria Petron, civil engineering; Michael Joseph Pittman, electrical engineering; Jeffrey Daniel Rodewald, mechanical engineering; Tate Dawson Runge, architecture; Morgan Lee Sanow, human development and family science; Ava Simonson, business administration; Morgan Stangler, human development and family sci; Macy Stender, nursing; Lilly Swanson, psychology; Ian Edward Thorson, civil engineering; Laura Anne Wilmesmeier, nursing. Evansville: Gaven Derek Carter Jacobson, agricultural economics; Haddey Mernae Zastrow, architecture. Farwell: Kate Lynn Wrolson, agricultural and biosystems engineering. Garfield: Elijah Holthaus, mechanical engineering. Glenwood: Walker Matthew Bents, exercise science; Brenna Larson, nursing; Brooklyn Taylor Lee Larson, human development and family science; Olivia Richards, human development and family science. Kensington: Isabelle Grace Woodle, finance. Nelson: Jarret Joel Seela, biological sciences. Osakis: Kellen Judd Anderson, computer engineering; Kennedy George, nursing; Ryan Milhausen, exercise science; Halle Rae Pease, nursing; Joslyn Swenson, interior design. Parkers Prairie: Aiden Larson, finance; Riley Thoennes, finance. Villard: Maxwell Reichmann, agricultural economics; Tate Edward Reichmann, agricultural and biosystems engineering; Ty Werven, economics.
Graduations
- Jackson Wichtendahl of Alexandria graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in December with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.
Scholarships
- Carter DuBord and Wyatt Krick of Alexandria were among 22 Minnesota students who won scholarships from the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. The scholarships go to students who plan to become peace officers. Applications are through the local sheriff's office.
Other honors
- Myra Nelson of Alexandria performed the rock musical Spring Awakening at Gustavus Adolphus College in February. The musical explores coming of age and autonomy through love and friendship.
- The AAHS Knowledge Bowl team of Erik Aamold, Gavin Chelin, Alicia Erickson and Josie Hochsprung attended the regional meet in Fergus Falls on March 21. The top two teams at the regional meet move on to the state meet in April. Moorhead and Alexandria traded back and forth between 1st and 2nd place during each round of the meet. In the end, Alexandria finished in 2nd place (only 1 point behind Moorhead) and earned a trip to the State Tournament on April 13-14 in Brainerd.
