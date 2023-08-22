Douglas County student news for Aug. 22, 2023
Academic honors
Academic honors
- Isabelle Hovel of Alexandria was named to the Dean's list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania for the fall 2022 semester for earning a GPA of at least 3.5. Hovel is majoring in biology.
- The following students were named to the spring Dean's list at the University of North Dakota for earning a GPA in the top 15 percent of their class. Alexandria: Tyler Bright, Ailynn Fettig, Benjamin Kakac, Teagan Pfeffer and Mia Shelden. Brandon: Korrie Randt. Garfield: Taylor Flaata. Glenwood: Robson Emmil Montenegro. Kensington: Lexi Bright. Osakis: Lexi Spychalla and Mara Vannyhuis.
- The following students were named to the spring President's Roll of Honor for earning an overall GPA of at least 3.8. Alexandria: Tyler Bright, Aliejah Castle, Ailynn Fettig, Teagan Pfeffer, and Maya Swenson. Brandon: Korrie Randt and Kobe Reiland. Garfield: Taylor Flaata. Glenwood: Robson Emmil Montenegro. Kensington: Lexi Bright. Osakis: Lexi Spychalla and Mara Vannyhuis.
Graduations
- The following students graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo in spring 2023. Those who graduated with honors earned a 2.5 GPA or higher. Alexandria: Brock Anderson, MBA, business administration; Luke Anderson, honors, BS, finance; Callie Marie Craig, BS, marketing; Jennifer Rose Jabas, MBA business administration; Daniel Carl Jantzen, BSCE, civil engineering; Katie Kent, MARCH, architecture; Rachel Ann Kokett, honors, BS, medical laboratory science; Tony Maanum, PHARMD, pharmacy; Brooke Emily Miller, BS, marketing; Jeffrey Richard Mueller, PHARMD, pharmacy; Nicholas Andrew Olson, BSMFE, manufacturing engineering; Michael Joseph Pittman, honors, BSEE, electrical engineering; Jenna Marie Rachey, MS, health, nutrition and exercise science; Tory Mitchell Radtke, BS, strategic communication; Logan Isaac Runge, BSEE, electrical engineering; Brendan Skarpness, honors, BS, accounting; Carter Devon Stockert, honors, BS, physical education; Ian Edward Thorson, BSCE, civil engineering; Kaylee Marie Weigel, honors, BS, microbiology; McKenzie Weigel, honors, BS, microbiology; Sydney Weigel, MARCH, architecture; Laura Anne Wilmesmeier, honors, BSN, nursing. Evansville: Gaven Derek Carter Jacobson, BS, agricultural economics. Farwell: Kate Lynn Wrolson, honors, BSABENG, agricultural and biosystems engineering. Garfield: Katlyn Rydberg, MLA, landscape architecture. Glenwood: Karra Hanson, honors, BS, radiologic sciences; Michael Westberg, MATRG, athletic training. Nelson: Jarret Joel Seela, honors, BS, biological sciences.
- The following students graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks in spring 2023. Alexandria: Samuel Helgeson, doctor of physical therapy; Michael Helgeson, doctorate in occupational therapy; Lindsey Knoll, doctor of physical therapy; Amanda Radtke, master of social work; Lauren Savageau, doctor of physical therapy; Alycia Stotesbery, cum laude, bachelor of science in nursing. Glenwood: Shea Olson , master of business administration. Osakis: Morgan Rach, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in geology.
Cody Weisel of Farwell graduated this spring as a doctor of medicine from the University of North Dakota Farwell School of Medicine.
Scholarships
- Nathan Saulsbury of Kensington, son of Tricia and Jesse Saulsbury, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award at North Dakota State University. The award recognizes students who have a 3.8-3.979 high school GPA or have scored a 29-31 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. Saulsbury will enter NDSU in the fall and major in agricultural education and instrumental music education. In high school, Saulsbury was active in theatre, band, taekwondo and Future Farmers of America. He won the John Philip Sousa Award, FFA Chapter Award and 6th in FFA State Parliamentary Procedure Contest.
Other honors
- Abigail Kor of Alexandria High School played the harp for the Minnesota All-State Orchestra concert at Concordia College in Moorhead on Aug. 5. It was the culmination of the all-state camps sponsored by the Minnesota Music Educators Association. Students audition for a spot and are selected based on their overall musicianship and technique. The orchestra will perform again in February at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.
Twenty-four Alexandria Area High School recent graduates and current students earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement exams during the 2022-2023 school year. AP courses are taught by high school teachers who follow course guidelines developed and published by the College Board and allow high school students to access college-level learning opportunities while remaining on a high school campus.
The AP Scholar designation goes to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. Students receiving this award were Amanda Bergerson, Erick Bergerson, Madeline Boe, Maxwell Chinn, Spenser Chinn, Jacob Fleming, Monroe Glade, Morgan Harrison, Abi Kor, Hannah Larson, Madison O’Shea, Emily Olson, Erik Reineke, Marisa Rousu, Cooper Running, Ellen Sansted, and Joe Wieberdink.
The AP Scholar with Honor designation goes to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Students who earned this status were Anna Dare, Josephine Hochsprung, Matthew Jiang, Tatum Ketelsen, and Aisling O’Connor.
The AP Scholar with Distinction designation goes to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Students receiving this award were Jaelyn Miller and Greta Oldenkamp.
ADVERTISEMENT