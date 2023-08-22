Douglas County student news for Aug. 22, 2023

Twenty-four Alexandria Area High School recent graduates and current students earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement exams during the 2022-2023 school year. AP courses are taught by high school teachers who follow course guidelines developed and published by the College Board and allow high school students to access college-level learning opportunities while remaining on a high school campus.

The AP Scholar designation goes to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. Students receiving this award were Amanda Bergerson, Erick Bergerson, Madeline Boe, Maxwell Chinn, Spenser Chinn, Jacob Fleming, Monroe Glade, Morgan Harrison, Abi Kor, Hannah Larson, Madison O’Shea, Emily Olson, Erik Reineke, Marisa Rousu, Cooper Running, Ellen Sansted, and Joe Wieberdink.

The AP Scholar with Honor designation goes to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Students who earned this status were Anna Dare, Josephine Hochsprung, Matthew Jiang, Tatum Ketelsen, and Aisling O’Connor.

The AP Scholar with Distinction designation goes to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Students receiving this award were Jaelyn Miller and Greta Oldenkamp.