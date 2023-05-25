99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County low-income rep needed to fill WCMCA board vacancy

EP News
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:08 AM

ALEXANDRIA — West Central Minnesota Communities Action, Inc. is seeking candidates interested in running for election to the board of directors of the agency.

This seat provides a representative for the low-income sector of Douglas County and is up for election now. The board of directors is 15 members: Five public officials (commissioners), five public sector members (business), and five low-income representative members.

Membership consists of one of each of these categories from each of the core counties WCMCA, Inc. serves Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens and Traverse counties.

Qualified candidates must reside in Douglas County and be at least 18 years of age. Nominees need not be low-income themselves but must be able to represent the needs of the low-income population. The names of interested individuals will be included on an election ballot and distributed to the low-income electorate of Douglas County for voting.

Interested candidates should call Missy Becker-Cook at 218-685-7063 or toll-free at 800-492-4805 to receive a nominee data sheet, which needs to be completed and filed with the agency no later than June 10. Secret ballots will then be mailed to low-income clients in Douglas County.

If you would like more information, call Becker-Cook at the number listed above. To learn more about WCMCA, Inc. visit www.wcmca.org .

