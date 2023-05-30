99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, May 30

News

Douglas County Historical Society earns awards for cemetery restoration

"Grave markers can be the only physical record left of an individual's life; the loss of such a monument is the loss of a historic record," said DCHS Brittany Johnson.

Historic award.jpg
Douglas County Historical Society received a 2023 Minnesota History Award for its civic engagement and the Douglas County Historic Cemetery Care and Aid Program.
Contributed photo / Brittany Johnson
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Today at 1:28 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Douglas County Historical Society was presented with two separate awards in May for its cemetery restoration work last summer.

On April 27, 2023, DCHS was one of several recipients to take home a 2023 Minnesota History Award — presented by the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums — for its Cemetery Care and Aid Program.

And on Thursday, May 25, the local historical society took home another award from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution through the local Fergus Falls chapter for last summer's cemetery workshops.

_DSC2394.JPG
Volunteers work side by side to clean headstones at Kinkead Cemetery on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo

"One of the most rewarding aspects of the program was hearing from attendees who traveled to other cemeteries, sometimes in other counties or states, to share what they learned and lead similar projects," said DCHS director Brittany Johnson. "The issue of cemetery care will continue to be relevant across Minnesota in the coming decades, as cemetery caretakers and leadership demographics change."

In the summer of 2022, three workshops were hosted by the DCHS which provided U.S. Department of the Interior-approved tools and cleaning/repair supplies to 91 volunteers for cemetery restoration.

Johnson said the DCHS Historic Cemetery Care and Aid program brought together the Douglas County Historical Society MN , Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps , Atlas Preservation 48 State Tour , Kinkead Cemetery, and Fahlun Lutheran Cemetery and volunteers to clean, restore, and repair 162 memorials and grave markers — and one mausoleum.

_DSC2367.JPG
Allison Moore, 8, of Maple Grove, uses a nylon detail brush to scrub away build-up on a gravestone at Kinkead Cemetery on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo

"Grave markers can be the only physical record left of an individual's life; the loss of such a monument is the loss of a historic record, as well as its artistic and cultural context," Johnson said in the award nomination application as to why cemetery restoration is important for preserving history. "The preservation of historic monuments and memorials requires professional training and understanding."

Beatrice Dornfeld, program manager for Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps, wrote in a testimonial how well working with DCHS was during the restoration.

Lighter shadows.jpg
Two youthful volunteers work together to remove microbes from a headstone at Fahlun Luthern Cemetery on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Contributed photo by Brittany Johnson

"Brittany and her team at DCHS were excellent partners and leaders. They identified priorities, provided historical context, and helped our crew whenever possible," Dornfeld said and added that DCHS, along with the restoration, held workshops that educated the community on the importance of how-tos for restoration. "Because of the DCHS efforts, there are several individuals who have the knowledge of proper techniques, know where to find additional resources, and understand the importance of preserving and protecting this cemetery... The DCHS has set up a self-sustaining community effort to restore monuments that I’m confident will continue to succeed under their leadership."

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
