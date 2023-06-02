99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Court Report: May 17-26

DOUGLAS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

DouglasCountyCourthouse.jpg
The Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria. (Echo Press file photo)
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 9:06 AM



Wednesday, May 17

Pryor, Eric James, Clarissa, Minn.; Felony second degree burglary, 85 days local confinement with 85 days credit for time served, $575 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Thursday, May 18

Hedstrom, Montana Evelyn Marie, Alexandria; Drugs — third degree — possess — 3 grams or more heroin, $135 fees, concurrent, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in Shakopee for 33 months

Hedstrom, Montana Evelyn Marie, Alexandria; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, $135 fees, concurrent, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in Shakopee for 13 months

Friday, May 19

Kessler, Andrea Louise, Wahkon, Minn.; Felony first degree burglary, $50 fees, conditions of the court, 1 day local confinement with 1 day credit for time served, 2 years supervised probation

Navarro, Antonio, Chicago, Ill.; Felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 60 months, stayed for 5 years, 130 days local confinement with 130 days credit for time served, $125 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Tuesday, May 23

Helps, James Fitzpatrick, Richville, Minn.; Felony controlled substance crime in the first degree, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 125 months, $135 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent

Wednesday, May 24

Kalina, Easton Edward, Lowry, Minn.; Felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, conditions of the court, $500 fees, 2 days local confinement with 2 days credit for time served, 2 years supervised probation

Schlief, Trevor Andrew, Kensington; Felony third degree burglary, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 18 months, stayed for 5 years, 91 days local confinement with 91 days credit for time served, $1,594 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Thursday, May 25

Riley, Jovan Michael, Clontarf, Minn.; Felony fourth degree assault, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 17 months, $135 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent

Malvin, Kara Ann, Osakis; Drugs — fifth degree, $50 fees, conditions of the court, 20 days local confinement with 20 days credit for time served, 5 years supervised probation

Friday, May 26

Marshall, Jamaal Christian Owens, Alexandria; Burglary — third degree, $50 fees, conditions of the court, 57 days local confinement with 57 days credit for time served, 5 years supervised probation

Martin, Benjamin Worthing, Alexandria; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for 5 years, $135 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

This is not a comprehensive report of all district court activity, rather, a brief recap of felony charges.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
