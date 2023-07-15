Douglas County Court Report: June 29-July 10

DOUGLAS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Thursday, June 29

Hennen, Cory David, St. Cloud; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession under .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, $125 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation, concurrent; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, $5,999.55 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent

Monday, July 3

Sorich, Thomas Christopher, Mahnomen, Minn.; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 17 months, $125 fees, conditions of the court; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession under .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 19 months, $135 fees, 5 years probation, conditions of the court; Felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 60 months, $135 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent

Wednesday, July 5

Friday, July 7

Kiecker, Tyler Justeen, Osakis; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in Shakopee for 17 months, stayed for 5 years, $125 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Russell, Traci Lynn, Alexandria; Felony second degree assault, 364 days local confinement with 2 days credit for time served, 334 days stayed for 2 years, $135 fees, 2 years supervised probation, conditions of the court

Suckstorff, Ryan Scott, Alexandria; Threats of violence — reckless disregard risk, conditions of the court, $50 fees, 30 days local confinement, 5 years supervised probation

Monday, July 10

Hansen, Derrick Paul, Plymouth, Minn.; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, conditions of the court, 1 year supervised probation, 364 days local confinement with 79 days credit for time served, 285 days stayed for 1 year

