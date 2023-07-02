Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Court Report: June 12-23

DOUGLAS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

The Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria. (Echo Press file photo)
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 7:42 PM

Monday, June 12

Gettel, Richard William, Henning; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession under .25 grams, $135 fees, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, concurrent

Otero, Robert Bernard, St. Cloud; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession under .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, $125 fees, conditions of the court

Heidinger-Jenson, Garret David, Elbow Lake; Felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 19 months, $125 fees, concurrent, conditions of the court

Wednesday, June 21

White, Lance Michael, Moorhead; Felony reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, $275 fees, conditions of the court, two years supervised probation, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 12 months and 1 day, 10 days local confinement

Thursday, June 22

Jackson, Michael Taylor John, Alexandria; Felony third degree assault, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 18 months, stayed for 5 years, 90 days local confinement with 15 days credit for time served, $914 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation, concurrent

Gulsvig, Lori Jean, Alexandria; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, stay of imposition, 5 years supervised probation, 18 days local confinement with 18 days credit for time served, $135 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent

Jackson, Michael Taylor John, Alexandria; Felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for 3 years, 90 days local confinement with 12 days credit for time served, $285 fees, conditions of the court, 3 years supervised probation, concurrent

Jenniges, Matthew Mathias, Anoka; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, $150 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Friday, June 23

Bous, James Dean, Carlos; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for 5 years, 19 days local confinement with 19 days credit for time served, $125 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Simonson, Rachael Lynn, St. Paul; Drugs — second degree — possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in Shakopee for 48 months, stayed for 5 years, 60 days local confinement with 6 days credit for time served, $60 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

This is not a comprehensive report of all district court activity, rather, a brief recap of felony charges.

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
