Douglas County Court Report: June 12-23
DOUGLAS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
Monday, June 12
Gettel, Richard William, Henning; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession under .25 grams, $135 fees, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, concurrent
Otero, Robert Bernard, St. Cloud; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession under .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, $125 fees, conditions of the court
Heidinger-Jenson, Garret David, Elbow Lake; Felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 19 months, $125 fees, concurrent, conditions of the court
Wednesday, June 21
White, Lance Michael, Moorhead; Felony reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, $275 fees, conditions of the court, two years supervised probation, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 12 months and 1 day, 10 days local confinement
Thursday, June 22
Jackson, Michael Taylor John, Alexandria; Felony third degree assault, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 18 months, stayed for 5 years, 90 days local confinement with 15 days credit for time served, $914 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation, concurrent
Gulsvig, Lori Jean, Alexandria; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, stay of imposition, 5 years supervised probation, 18 days local confinement with 18 days credit for time served, $135 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent
Jackson, Michael Taylor John, Alexandria; Felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for 3 years, 90 days local confinement with 12 days credit for time served, $285 fees, conditions of the court, 3 years supervised probation, concurrent
Jenniges, Matthew Mathias, Anoka; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, $150 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation
Friday, June 23
Bous, James Dean, Carlos; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for 5 years, 19 days local confinement with 19 days credit for time served, $125 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation
Simonson, Rachael Lynn, St. Paul; Drugs — second degree — possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in Shakopee for 48 months, stayed for 5 years, 60 days local confinement with 6 days credit for time served, $60 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation
This is not a comprehensive report of all district court activity, rather, a brief recap of felony charges.
