Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News

Douglas County Court Report: July 12-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

DouglasCountyCourthouse.jpg
The Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria. (Echo Press file photo)
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 8:06 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Wednesday, July 12

Puskarich, Brook Alan, Fargo, N.D.; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for 5 years, 2 days local confinement with 2 days credit for time served, $285 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Friday, July 14

Matykiewicz, Raymond Jo, New York Mills; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, $50 fees, conditions of the court, 22 days local confinement with 22 days credit for time served, 5 years supervised probation

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, July 17

Abel, Nathan Christopher, Avon; Felony domestic assault — fear of bodily harm, commit to commission of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for five years, 20 days local confinement with 5 days credit for time served, $135 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Monday, July 24

Jackson, Clayton Russell, Chicago; Felony second degree controlled substance crime — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, 5 years supervised probation, $135 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent

Tuesday, July 25

Hennen, Cory David, St. Cloud; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, conditions of the court, $85 fees, $1,100 restitution

This is not a comprehensive report of all district court activity, rather, a brief recap of felony charges.

Related stories

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
Roundabout near YMCA in Alexandria
News
Roundabout at intersection of County Road 45 and 82 on pace to open by fair time
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
Donations sought for Christmas light displays in Alexandria
2d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
The Arts Collaborative launches new website
3d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
2 charged in Douglas County with felonies relating to fentanyl sale, possession
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Carlos Creek Headshots
Business
Carlos Creek Winery's wedding venue takes home award from Minnesota Bride Magazine
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BeautyBeast 027.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'
34m ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
1716 Trophy Photo.jpg
Sports
Resorters golf: 2023 tournament features another loaded field
1h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve