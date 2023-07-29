Douglas County Court Report: July 12-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Wednesday, July 12

Puskarich, Brook Alan, Fargo, N.D.; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for 5 years, 2 days local confinement with 2 days credit for time served, $285 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Friday, July 14

Matykiewicz, Raymond Jo, New York Mills; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, $50 fees, conditions of the court, 22 days local confinement with 22 days credit for time served, 5 years supervised probation

Monday, July 17

Abel, Nathan Christopher, Avon; Felony domestic assault — fear of bodily harm, commit to commission of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for five years, 20 days local confinement with 5 days credit for time served, $135 fees, conditions of the court, 5 years supervised probation

Monday, July 24

Jackson, Clayton Russell, Chicago; Felony second degree controlled substance crime — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, 5 years supervised probation, $135 fees, conditions of the court, concurrent

Tuesday, July 25

Hennen, Cory David, St. Cloud; Felony fifth degree controlled substance crime — methamphetamine possession in excess of .25 grams, commit to commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, conditions of the court, $85 fees, $1,100 restitution

This is not a comprehensive report of all district court activity, rather, a brief recap of felony charges.