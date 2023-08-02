Douglas County Board hears budget, salary requests for 4 elected officials

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County commissioners heard budget and salary proposals from the four elected officials at the Tuesday, Aug. 1, regular board meeting.

Chad Larson, county attorney; Troy Wolbersen, sheriff; Vicki Doehling, auditor/treasurer; and Mary Skillings, recorder, didn’t ask for a specific salary increase. Doehling said she submitted information to the board of what a 3% increase would look like, but that she wasn’t necessarily asking for that amount.

Wolbersen, who is in his 17th year and fifth term as sheriff and who has worked a total of 36 years in law enforcement, said that just like last year, he is not requesting a certain amount.

Instead, he asked them to take into consideration his experience, responsibilities and time served in law enforcement.

He added that it is always hard to talk about himself, but did note that he is the second longest serving sheriff in Douglas County.

Wolbersen said that Douglas County is a leader in law enforcement and he said a lot of credit goes to his deputies and staff as they are all “dedicated to the cause.”

He also thanked the county commissioners for the $2 an hour raise he provided to them and to himself. “I truly appreciate that you included the elected officials and didn’t want that left unsaid,” Wolbersen said. “It is truly appreciated.”

Larson, Doehling and Skillings also thanked the commissioners for the $2 raise for their employees and themselves.

“I am very appreciative of the increase for my staff and the elected officials,” said Skillings.

She said she echoed the statement of Wolbersen and Larson in not requesting a specific salary amount. She said her office is busy and shared that under state statute, she is required to file a report with her budget request that establishes if the Recorder’s Office is compliant with the recording requirements set for the previous calendar year.

To be in compliance, at least 90% of all recordable documents are recorded and returned within 10 business days. Documents recorded electronically must be returned within five business days.

“The Recorder’s Office is compliant for the calendar year 2022 with 100% of the 9,214 total documents being recorded and returned within 10 business days,” she said.

As for her budget, Skillings said the vast majority of it goes to payroll and that last year, her budget was down 32% in real estate recordings, but up about 72% in passport services.

Without being able to predict what is going to happen with either of these two transactions, Skillings said it makes her budgeting process challenging.

Larson, who has been a lawyer for 23 years, said he had a pretty boring budget, but that he did have one request for the commissioners. He would like to have a market study done on salaries for assistant attorneys. To remain competitive and consistent with other counties and to not fall behind were the reasons he wanted to have the market study completed, he said.

He told the commissioners he has lost county attorneys to other counties because the other counties offered higher wages. He also said there are so few law students that it is becoming harder to find staff. And it is not just in the county attorney’s office, he said. The public defender’s office is the same, Larson told the commissioners, adding that there have been some clients who have gone through five public defenders before their case is done.

“I would like to consider a market study,” said Larson. “I am not shooting for the moon, I just want to ensure we are not falling behind.”

Doehling said her budget for next year will be impacted because it is an election year. There will be increases because of costs related to the election, she said.

And like the others, Doehling thanked the commissioners for the added $2 an hour raise.

“We weren’t expecting it, but we are very appreciative of it,” she said. “I am very pleased with my salary.”

She noted she was not requesting the 3%, but that it would be in line with what others in the state are receiving.

Current salaries for the four elected officials are as follows:



Larson – $139,660.04

Wolbersen – $144,160.12

Doehling – $100,160.06

Skillings – $74,360

No action was taken on the budgets or salaries at this time.

