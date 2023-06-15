Douglas County Board approves $700,000 offer to purchase property

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved an offer to purchase property at the Douglas County Fairgrounds at its Tuesday, June 14, regular board meeting.

The 32.01 acre parcel , at a cost of $700,000, is owned by the Douglas County Agriculture Association and is located southwest of the Viking Speedway and west of Douglas County Public Works.

As part of the proposed purchase agreement, the county would enter into a lease agreement with the ag association for a 3.69 acre piece of property that is south of the racetrack and north of Public Works. The county currently owns that property although the racetrack sits on a portion of it.

According to Douglas County Chairperson Charlie Meyer, the intent is to purchase the property now and eventually – 20 some years down the road or more – to build a Douglas County campus that would house all departments. He said it probably wouldn’t be the call of the current board, but that purchasing the property now was one of the best options.

Nothing was discussed during the Tuesday meeting. A motion was made to approve the offer to purchase the property and to accept the lease agreement and it was approved by a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Keith Englund abstained from the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Micro distillery license, fees

Ida Graves, a micro distillery in Douglas County , was granted a micro distillery off-sale license. This is the first time in Douglas County for this type of license, according to Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer Vicki Doehling.

She noted there is another distillery in Douglas County, Panther Distillery in Osakis, but that the city of Osakis handles its licensing.

Because of the application from Ida Graves for this type of license, the commissioners had to first establish fees for the license, which includes a micro distillery off-sale license and a micro distillery cocktail room license.

The off-sale portion of the license, with a fee that was set at $300, allows the sale of up to 750 milliliters per customer per day of product manufactured on site in any size container or combination of containers. This includes Sundays.

The cocktail room portion of the license, with a fee that was set at $400, authorizes on-sale of distilled liquor produced by the distiller. A cocktail room may be open and may conduct on-sale business on Sundays if authorized by the municipality.

In other action

The Douglas County commissioners approved the following other items:

