Don't burn in Douglas County on Sunday, May 28

A Red Flag Warning for 45 counties in northern and central Minnesota takes effect Sunday, May 28, at noon until 9 p.m., due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Fire 1
In this 2018 file photo, firefighters get ready to move to a new location after putting out part of a grass fire at the edge of the Oakwood Terrace neighborhood near Carlos Creek Winery. (Lowell Anderson/ Echo Press)
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

MINNESOTA — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in northern and central Minnesota — including Douglas County — effective Sunday, May 28, at noon until 9 p.m., due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, St Louis County, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including low humidity, high winds, and warm temperatures. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service , ( weather.gov ) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions ).

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
