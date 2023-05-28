Don't burn in Douglas County on Sunday, May 28

MINNESOTA — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in northern and central Minnesota — including Douglas County — effective Sunday, May 28, at noon until 9 p.m., due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, St Louis County, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including low humidity, high winds, and warm temperatures. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service , ( weather.gov ) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions ).