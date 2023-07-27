Donations sought for Christmas light displays in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The winter holidays may be a little brighter in Alexandria this year.

That's because a group of volunteers called Friends of Christmas is raising funds to create a free walk-through Christmas light display that will be open to the public from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1 in the Legacy of the Lakes Gardens.

"It'll be like a lot of other communities have, where it's a walk-through light display," said Tara Bitzan, executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce . "The paths in Legacy Gardens will be plowed this winter. They typically aren't. So as you walk through the many pathways back there there will be light displays on both sides of the paths as you meander through."

A minimum of $35,000 will be needed to purchase the light displays, which must be ordered by Aug. 1.

"We took a look at how many displays we would need to have to make it worthwhile," Bitzan said. "We didn't want to do it if it was just very minimal, so we priced out a bunch of displays and decided we'd go ahead with it if we had $35,000 or above for year one."

Bitzan said the response has been very good, and that donations have not quite reached $35,000 yet, but they are close.

"I'm kind of going off cash-in-hand right now, and with the verbal commitments that we've received that haven't actually come in yet but I'm expecting this week, we are past 35," she said.

Part of the funds have come from a "generous" grant from Explore Alexandria Tourism , Bitzan said.

The project has the support of the city, as well, with the city set to do the plowing, she added.

The project may require more help as it gets closer, Bitzan said.

The lights display came about when the Friends of Christmas group wanted more opportunities for the community to gather during the holidays.

"The Christmas in the Fort event that the Runestone Museum Foundation has done for many, many years is a great tradition in our community, but that's the day after Thanksgiving, and then there's nothing," Bitzan said. "So we've had very little in this community, actually, for the Christmas season, and while we added the parade last year, which was great, that's also the day after Thanksgiving, so it still just kind of leaves that void in the month of December."

In addition to the lights, Friends of Christmas is also planning to have a Saturday market on two consecutive weekends this winter, either the last and first Saturdays of November and December, respectively, or the first two Saturdays in December, Bitzan said.

The market will be held in Big Ole Park, she said.

Donations toward the lights display should be made payable to Friends of Christmas and may be sent to 206 Broadway St., or dropped off at the Chamber, which is also located at 206 Broadway. The donations must be accepted by Aug. 1.

Donations of any amount will be accepted, but marketing recognition will be given to donors at the following levels: Shining Star, $5,000, Gold, $3,000, and Silver, $1,000.

For more information, call 320-763-3161.