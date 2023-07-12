Disabled American Veterans announces national leadership change

ALEXANDRIA — Disabled American Veterans announced a change in its senior appointed national staff position as Barry Jesinoski, a native of Ottertail County, took the reins as the organization’s national adjutant and CEO effective June 1.

Jesinoski’s appointment to the position was approved by the DAV National Executive Committee and he replaces Marc Burgess, who served in the role for more than a decade.

“Though it is bittersweet to wish fair winds and following seas to Marc after having achieved so much on behalf of our cause, it is made easier knowing we are in such good hands with Barry,” DAV National Commander Joe Parsetich said in a press release. “With him at the helm, we will continue on a course to improve our efficacy for our fellow veterans and enhance DAV’s impact for future generations.”

Jesinoski is known far and wide for his vast leadership, knowledge and executive capabilities. He assumes the top position of DAV, a more than century-old organization that is a perennial fixture on the Forbes Magazine list of top 100 largest U.S. charities.

Additionally, he has met and advised presidents and lawmakers in Congress on veterans issues.

The Marine Corps veteran is the only individual in DAV’s history to have led both national and Washington headquarters. He’s served as executive director of national headquarters since replacing Burgess to that post in 2013, and operated as DAV’s chief financial and chief operations officer.

Jesinoski began his DAV career as a member of Class II at the National Service Officer Training Academy in association with the University of Colorado at Denver in 1995. He apprenticed in Seattle before being promoted to oversee one of DAV’s largest offices in San Diego in just two years.

In 2001, he was promoted to oversee benefits advocacy for an area encompassing California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada and Hawaii. Later that year, he was appointed to the national service staff in Washington. He was promoted the following year and remained in that capacity until 2007, when he was appointed deputy human resources director before taking the lead as director in 2009.

In 2011, he was appointed to lead DAV’s service and legislative efforts as Washington Headquarters executive director.

Both in terms of the services DAV offers veterans and how it operates internally, Jesinoski has been a trailblazer focused on improving efficiencies and aligning DAV’s efforts and collaboration across all of the organization’s departments. In addition to employment and entrepreneurship, he was responsible for the implementation of several DAV programs, such as the transition service program, service officer certification training, case management system, the results management office and the most significant IT infrastructure project in the organization’s history.

He’s also championed benefit enhancements, such as a performance and retention program, flexible work schedule, accelerated PTO allotments, and bereavement and parental leave. Through his leadership, DAV’s outreach efforts have quadrupled in scope, fundraising has been diversified, and every department in his purview has taken on new initiatives aimed at achieving strategic objectives and modernizing the delivery of services.

Jesinoski is a 1991 graduate of Battle Lake High School and is the son of Stanley Jesinoski of Battle Lake and the late Darla and Wesley Koep of Urbank. He was initially certified as a senior professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute in 2008. He lives in Fort Mitchell, Ky., with his wife and two sons.