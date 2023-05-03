Detours set in place for roundabout work on Highway 27/County Road 46, County Road 82 and County Road 45

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Detours have been designated for the three roundabout projects and one road construction project starting soon in Alexandria.

Tim Erickson, Douglas County Public Works director, shared the map with Douglas County commissioners at their regular board meeting Tuesday, May 2.

Detour routes are shown on this map, which was provided by Douglas County Public Works. Contributed

Construction on the two roundabouts going in at the on and off ramps at the Interstate 94 interchange with County Road 46/Highway 27 near the Pilot Truck Stop is set to start Friday, May 12, said Erickson.

He added that the roundabout going in near the Alexandria Area YMCA at the intersection of County Road 82 and County Road 45 should be started the week following.

Road work on County Road 8, also known as the Barrett Road, is slated to begin the first week in June.

“We can expect detour routes to be in effect until the week of the fair,” Erickson said in an email to the newspaper.

Tim Erickson

Questions on the detours or the projects can be directed to the Public Works office. Call 320-762-2999.

Information can also be found on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d4/projects/i94interchange/index.html .

Dangerous dog ordinance

An amendment to the Douglas County Dangerous Dog Ordinance was approved by the commissioners.

Vicki Doehling, Douglas County auditor/treasurer presented the information to the commissioners. The reason for the change was so that the ordinance was aligned with current state statutes.

Vicki Doehling

Doehling said there was a requirement for a surety bond, but that an amount was not listed. Under the amended ordinance, the surety bond is $300,000. In addition, an amount was not listed for the dangerous dog registration fee. That fee is now listed at $500. The other change is the requirement for microchip identification of a dog that has been determined to be dangerous or potentially dangerous.

“We just wanted clarification for dog owners and for law enforcement,” said Doehling. “We were following the ordinance, but this clarifies it.”

The changes to the ordinance are effective immediately.

According to the ordinance, the definition of dangerous dog means any dog that has:



Without provocation, inflicted substantial bodily harm on a human being on public or private property.

Killed a domestic animal without provocation while off the owner’s property.

Or has been found to be potentially dangerous, and after the owner has noticed that the dog is potentially dangerous, the dog aggressively bites, attacks, or endangers the safety of humans or domestic animals.

The definition of a potentially dangerous dog, according to the ordinance, means that any dog that:

When unprovoked, inflicts bites on a human or domestic animal on public or private property.

When unprovoked, chases or approaches a person, including a person on a bicycle, upon the streets, sidewalks, or any public or private property, other than the dog owner’s property, in an apparent attitude of attack.

Or has a known propensity, tendency, or disposition to attack unprovoked, causing injury or otherwise threatening the safety of humans or domestic animals.

In other action

The commissioners approved the following other items:

