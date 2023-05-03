99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Detours set in place for roundabout work on Highway 27/County Road 46, County Road 82 and County Road 45

Work is expected to start in the next couple of weeks.

EP County Government 2
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
May 03, 2023 at 2:58 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Detours have been designated for the three roundabout projects and one road construction project starting soon in Alexandria.

Tim Erickson, Douglas County Public Works director, shared the map with Douglas County commissioners at their regular board meeting Tuesday, May 2.

Detour routes
Detour routes are shown on this map, which was provided by Douglas County Public Works.
Contributed

Construction on the two roundabouts going in at the on and off ramps at the Interstate 94 interchange with County Road 46/Highway 27 near the Pilot Truck Stop is set to start Friday, May 12, said Erickson.

He added that the roundabout going in near the Alexandria Area YMCA at the intersection of County Road 82 and County Road 45 should be started the week following.

Road work on County Road 8, also known as the Barrett Road, is slated to begin the first week in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can expect detour routes to be in effect until the week of the fair,” Erickson said in an email to the newspaper.

EricksonTim20.jpg
Tim Erickson

Questions on the detours or the projects can be directed to the Public Works office. Call 320-762-2999.

Information can also be found on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d4/projects/i94interchange/index.html .

Exit 100.jpg
News
MnDOT constructing roundabouts at both sides of I-94/Highway 27 exit
During construction, the exit will be closed to all traffic.
April 17, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman

Dangerous dog ordinance

An amendment to the Douglas County Dangerous Dog Ordinance was approved by the commissioners.

Vicki Doehling, Douglas County auditor/treasurer presented the information to the commissioners. The reason for the change was so that the ordinance was aligned with current state statutes.

DoehlingVicki21.jpg
Vicki Doehling

Doehling said there was a requirement for a surety bond, but that an amount was not listed. Under the amended ordinance, the surety bond is $300,000. In addition, an amount was not listed for the dangerous dog registration fee. That fee is now listed at $500. The other change is the requirement for microchip identification of a dog that has been determined to be dangerous or potentially dangerous.

“We just wanted clarification for dog owners and for law enforcement,” said Doehling. “We were following the ordinance, but this clarifies it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dangerous Dog Ordinance by Celeste Edenloff on Scribd

The changes to the ordinance are effective immediately.

According to the ordinance, the definition of dangerous dog means any dog that has:

  • Without provocation, inflicted substantial bodily harm on a human being on public or private property.
  • Killed a domestic animal without provocation while off the owner’s property.
  • Or has been found to be potentially dangerous, and after the owner has noticed that the dog is potentially dangerous, the dog aggressively bites, attacks, or endangers the safety of humans or domestic animals.

The definition of a potentially dangerous dog, according to the ordinance, means that any dog that:

  • When unprovoked, inflicts bites on a human or domestic animal on public or private property.
  • When unprovoked, chases or approaches a person, including a person on a bicycle, upon the streets, sidewalks, or any public or private property, other than the dog owner’s property, in an apparent attitude of attack.
  • Or has a known propensity, tendency, or disposition to attack unprovoked, causing injury or otherwise threatening the safety of humans or domestic animals.

In other action

The commissioners approved the following other items:

  • Wetland easement, protecting 36 wetland basins consisting of 58.4 wetland acres, in Lund Township.
  • Habitat easement that allows grazing throughout the year and haying after July 15. This easement is located in Lund Township and is about 100 acres.
  • Habitat easement that allows haying after July 15 in Lund Township. This easement is about 15 acres.
  • Quote of $12,425 for playground wood chips (engineered fiber chips) for Lake Brophy County Park.
  • Donation of $250 from West Central Minnesota Communities Action for the TRIAD event that provides information on issues such as scams and coping with Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Donation of $250 from Alomere Health for the TRIAD event.
  • Final plat of Gene’s Barn Road, a two-lot plat in Hudson Township.
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff