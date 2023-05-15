99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work

The interchange is closed to all traffic until construction is complete in mid-July.

CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
This map shows the detours while the roundabouts are being constructed at the at the Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange in Alexandria.
Contributed / MnDOT
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 1:36 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Construction began today, Monday, May 15, at the Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange in Alexandria. The interchange will close to all traffic until construction is complete in mid-July.

Depending on direction of travel, you'll use I-94 as part of the detour route to/from Highway 27 or County Road 46:

  • To Highway 27 westbound: From I-94, use Exit 97 for Highway 114 south to Highway 27
  • To Alexandria or County Road 46: From I-94, use Exit 103 for Highway 29 north on Broadway and to County Road 46/34th Avenue.
  • To County Road 45: Take County Road 46/34th Avenue to Nevada Street and Latoka Lane SW

The work will be isolated to the interchange ramps, so residents, businesses and visitors will always be able to access driveways and entrances on Highway 27 and County Roads 45/46 up to the work zone.

Hwy 27_access map.jpg
This map shows the detour while the roundabouts are being constructed at the Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange in Alexandria.
Contributed / MnDOT

About the project

Two roundabouts are being constructed at the interchange, one at the eastbound ramps of I-94 and Highway 27, and another at the westbound ramps of I-94 and County Road 45/County Road 46. Although separate projects, MnDOT and Douglas County have partnered to complete construction simultaneously and MnDOT will administer both contracts.

Michels Road & Stone, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $3.3 million MnDOT project at the eastbound I-94 and Highway 27 ramps. Central Specialties, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $2.9 million Douglas County project at the westbound I-94 and County Road 45/46 ramps.

