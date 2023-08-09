Dept. of Agriculture seeks input before 2024 legislative session

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is gathering ideas as the department considers proposals for the 2024 Minnesota legislative session. Farmers, food businesses, and others impacted by food and agriculture systems are invited to share policy and program suggestions.

The MDA is hosting two virtual public input sessions where people can share their ideas directly, in addition to an online form for written submissions open through Sept. 1.

The two sessions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. The sessions are scheduled for:

Monday, Aug. 21, from noon-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5-6 p.m.

To register for either of these sessions, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/mda-seeks-input-2024-legislative-session .

The next legislative session begins Feb. 12, 2024, where the MDA may bring forward proposals to change state law. The Governor and Legislature set a two-year budget in the 2023 session and may consider other additions or revisions in the 2024 session.