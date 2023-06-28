Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Deadline to apply for HomeHelpMN mortgage assistance is July 7

HomeHelpMN provides up to $50,000 to eligible homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, taxes, lot rent, homeowner association fees or other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic.

EP Housing
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:08 AM

ST. PAUL — HomeHelpMN funds are going fast, and eligible homeowners must apply by July 7 for consideration. Nearly all of the $109 million in federal emergency mortgage assistance funds have been committed since the program opened in May 2022.

HomeHelpMN provides up to $50,000 to eligible homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, taxes, lot rent, homeowner association fees or other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic while funds remain.

With 12,765 applications received to date and more than 90% of funds committed, the program is coming to an end. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, to be considered.

The program is currently operating with a waitlist. Applicants will be reviewed based on the availability of funds, date and time of submission, and applicant's risk of housing displacement.

Interested homeowners can apply at homehelpmn.org. People with questions about HomeHelpMN can call 800-388-3226 for additional assistance. HomeHelpMN Live Chat and Call Center are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Central time; hours may vary). Interpretation services are available.

For more information about HomeHelpMN, visit homehelpmn.org .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
