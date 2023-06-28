Deadline to apply for HomeHelpMN mortgage assistance is July 7

ST. PAUL — HomeHelpMN funds are going fast, and eligible homeowners must apply by July 7 for consideration. Nearly all of the $109 million in federal emergency mortgage assistance funds have been committed since the program opened in May 2022.

HomeHelpMN provides up to $50,000 to eligible homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, taxes, lot rent, homeowner association fees or other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic while funds remain.

With 12,765 applications received to date and more than 90% of funds committed, the program is coming to an end. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, to be considered.

The program is currently operating with a waitlist. Applicants will be reviewed based on the availability of funds, date and time of submission, and applicant's risk of housing displacement.

Interested homeowners can apply at homehelpmn.org. People with questions about HomeHelpMN can call 800-388-3226 for additional assistance. HomeHelpMN Live Chat and Call Center are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Central time; hours may vary). Interpretation services are available.

For more information about HomeHelpMN, visit homehelpmn.org .