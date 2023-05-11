Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva

ALEXANDRIA — Curly leaf pondweed, which is an invasive aquatic plant, has been discovered in Lake Geneva. This aquatic plant causes recreational, economic and ecological damage.

The Lake Geneva Area Association has engaged Limnopro Aquatic Science out of St. Cloud to help manage this problem. They are licensed and certified in Minnesota to apply herbicides to treat aquatic invasive species of this nature.

They will be applying diquat in the identified areas from a plant survey that they conducted. The treatment will occur on or before May 31.

You have the right to opt out if you would not like your area treated. Contact genevassc@gmail.com no later than May 19 if you would like to do so.