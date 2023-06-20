Complaint alleges sexual assault on Alexandria school bus

ALEXANDRIA — A woman has filed a civil complaint against the Alexandria School District because she alleges her special needs child was sexually assaulted on a school bus.

Filed in February, the complaint alleges that the child "received a specific and clear Individualized Education Program" requiring special transportation to and from school, but that this was not provided.

"As a result of this and other failures, (the child) was exposed to repeated bullying by another student on a regular district bus," the lawsuit reads.

In an answer to the complaint that was also filed in February, the school district denied that the IEP required special transportation.

In addition, the district called the term "repeated bullying" as "sufficiently vague and ambiguous to render defendant incapable of responding," and so denied the allegation and requested the plaintiffs "are put to strictest proof."

The complaint alleges that the woman "alerted school and transportation staff of the bullying numerous times, but they failed to prevent it."

The school district's answer reads, "(The district) affirmatively alleges that it responded reasonably and appropriately to known student misconduct on […] the school bus at issue."

The complaint alleges that the bullying and abuse escalated, ultimately culminating in a sexual assault.

In its answer, the school district denied the allegation of escalation, as well as the alleged assault, and "puts plaintiffs to strictest proof."

The complaint reads that the alleged sexual assault caused the child "great emotional, psychological and physical pain. (The child) became depressed and nearly catatonic but did not immediately notify the (child's mother) of the sexual assault."

When the woman was allegedly notified months later, the complaint reads that she "immediately notified (the school district's) staff, police, and brought (the child) in for treatment," which the complaint describes as "ongoing."

Among other items, in the school district's answer under the title "Affirmative and Other Related Defenses," it reads, "The comparative and contributory negligence of (the child) proximately caused or contributed to the alleged harm, injuries and losses, if any, sustained. Any recovery by plaintiffs is therefore barred or should be diminished accordingly."

The answer goes on to read, "Any and all damages sustained by (the child) are not the result of any act or omission by the (school district) but instead are the result of acts or omissions by (the child) or other third parties over which (the district) had no control and which superseded and intervened."

Both parties demanded a jury trial in their statements.

The next hearing in the case is a scheduling conference set for Nov. 7.