Complaint alleges misconduct, mismanagement at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — A civil complaint has been filed that alleges misconduct and mismanagement by coaches and board members at the Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria.

The complaint seeks equitable relief through a "forced reorganization" of Northstar's board of directors and to remove various directors the suit claims have "mismanaged the organization to the significant detriment of NCA."

The complaint was filed on June 15 by John Albers, a member of the board of directors.

Northstar is a private Christian academy and hockey school that opened in 2016.

The complaint alleges "egregious conduct by the board, specifically members Brent Smith, Keith Anderson, Kaylene Schulz, Jerod Ochsendorf and Tim Cullen, which ... has caused immeasurable damage to the school and threatens to shutter the school entirely."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, Albers became aware of "serious" allegations against several of Northstar's hockey coaches. These allegations were:



One of the coaches was allegedly engaging in "verbal, emotional and physical abuse of the students and staff members, including hitting one of the players with a hockey stick and making another player cry for making a mistake during a hockey game."

This same coach is alleged to have engaged in a pattern of "bullying staff members by mocking them, belittling them and making them cry."

One coach is alleged to have accepted unreported "significant" cash payments from players' parents in exchange for playing time.

One coach allegedly forced students into doing personal tasks for his own benefit.

The complaint alleges that when Shannan Randazzo, codirector of Northstar, and Rick Randazzo, executive director of Northstar, attempted to address the issues, the coaches would openly complain about the school's leadership to players and parents, and "instructed parents to hide the coaches' problematic behaviors … so that Rick and Shannan Randazzo would not receive additional information."

When Rick Randazzo moved to terminate the employment of the coaches, the board suspended the Randazzos, the complaint alleges.

Board members Schultz and Ochsendorf then raised concerns about the conduct of the Randazzos, saying that they contributed to a "toxic work environment" at Northstar, which warranted their termination, the complaint alleges.

However, the complaint alleges that "no specific incidents or corroborating evidence" against the Randazzos was presented.

The complaint alleges that the statements about the Randazzos were made "to distract from or curtail the board's proper investigation of the problematic coaches, some of whom were long-standing personal friends."

In addition, the complaint alleges that "only a small subset of the board" participated in the investigation of the coaches, and that the investigator's report was "biased and incomplete."

On or about April 21, the coaches were reinstated, the complaint alleges.

On or about April 26, Shannan Randazzo's employment was terminated, followed by Rick Randazzo's a short time later, the complaint alleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The board's improper investigation and wrongful termination of Shannan and Rick Randazzo launched the school into a period of chaos and uncertainty, causing significant harm to the school and endangering its ability to continue operations into the future," the complaint reads.

For example, when Shannan Randazzo's employment was terminated, Northstar students staged a walk-out to protest it, the complaint reads.

As a result of the walk-out, "only two students remained enrolled at the school," the complaint alleges.

The complaint alleges that it is "likely" that no students will return to Northstar next year.

Northstar currently has 10 members on its board of directors: John Albers, Keith Anderson, Tim Cullen, Mark Jenson, Jerod Ochsendorf, DuWayne Paul, Jeff Roste, Kaylene Schultz, Brent Smith and Fred Townsend.

Based on advice from its legal counsel, a member of the Northstar board, DuWayne Paul, issued a statement to the Echo Press on behalf of other members of the board: “We can’t make any comments except to say we will vehemently deny and vigorously defend against the charges.”

Meanwhile, Paul said the academy is moving ahead.

“We have two teams who will be led by strong coaches and a supportive staff who are all excited for the coming academic year. A 55-game schedule for the Knights is in place. We’ve hired a new academic director and we will be adding two or three teacher positions also."

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul added that other than a few staff changes, there has been no change to Northstar’s mission.

"Personnel changes can be hard but we are moving ahead and after hearing all of the positive feedback from future players and parents last weekend we know our mission is on track,” Paul said. “NCA’s facilities will remain open for public use just as it has been and we’d love to see the community cheering on the Knights at their home games."