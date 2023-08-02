Community Night Out held Aug. 1 in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria City Park was the site of the annual Community Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event took place from 5-7 p.m.

The event was a collaboration between the Alexandria Police Department and the Early Childhood Initiative of Douglas County.

Visitors peruse the booths that were set up for Community Night Out in Alexandria City Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

There were a variety of activities available, including games, bicycle giveaways and a free meal for the first 1,000 people. The Alexandria Fire Department did a splash pad with their fire truck, and the Jolly Pops Dad Band, Erickson’s Petting Zoo and Clueless the Balloon Twister were also on hand.

This year's event was larger because of a one-time grant from the Blandin Foundation.

Aubrey Deraad holds Graham Cracker the rabbit at the petting zoo set up for Community Night Out in Alexandria this week. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Community Night Out is a nationwide event where communities gather together in a celebration against crimes and drugs. The event, which is free to the public, was designed to build stronger community partnerships.

Other sponsors of this year’s event include Culver’s, Henry’s Foods, Inc., First Choice Food and Beverage Solutions, Walmart, Hilltop Lumber, Eagles Club, Frito Lay and Elden’s Fresh Foods.