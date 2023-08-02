Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Community Night Out held Aug. 1 in Alexandria

The event was a collaboration between the Alexandria Police Department and the Early Childhood Initiative of Douglas County.

Night 1.jpg
Kids play in a splash pad provided by the Alexandria Fire Department at Community Night Out in Alexandria City Park.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 3:40 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria City Park was the site of the annual Community Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event took place from 5-7 p.m.

The event was a collaboration between the Alexandria Police Department and the Early Childhood Initiative of Douglas County.

Night 2.jpg
Visitors peruse the booths that were set up for Community Night Out in Alexandria City Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

There were a variety of activities available, including games, bicycle giveaways and a free meal for the first 1,000 people. The Alexandria Fire Department did a splash pad with their fire truck, and the Jolly Pops Dad Band, Erickson’s Petting Zoo and Clueless the Balloon Twister were also on hand.

This year's event was larger because of a one-time grant from the Blandin Foundation.

Night 3.jpg
Aubrey Deraad holds Graham Cracker the rabbit at the petting zoo set up for Community Night Out in Alexandria this week.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Community Night Out is a nationwide event where communities gather together in a celebration against crimes and drugs. The event, which is free to the public, was designed to build stronger community partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other sponsors of this year’s event include Culver’s, Henry’s Foods, Inc., First Choice Food and Beverage Solutions, Walmart, Hilltop Lumber, Eagles Club, Frito Lay and Elden’s Fresh Foods.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
EP County Government 2
News
Douglas County Board hears budget, salary requests for 4 elected officials
35m ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
US-NEWS-OPENGOVERNMENT-ADVOCATES-FRUSTRATED-WITH-MN-1-SP.jpg
Members Only
News
Child protection agencies fail to meet state, federal standards
1d ago
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Erica Dischino / TribuneParishioners commenced the first day of the Lenten season by receiving ashes on their forehead Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran Church.
News
Church leaders see attendance decline in Minnesota, nationally
4d ago
 · 
By  By Renee Berg / The Free Press of Mankato, Minn.
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The smell of rain
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Brandon3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Time to get ready for Brandon SummerFest and Parkers Prairie Fall Festival
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: July 20-26
6h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
St. Agnes arch
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: St. Agnes deserves more time to avoid closing
8h ago
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board