Community luncheon speaker to share strategies on mental well-being

ALEXANDRIA — Everyone is welcome to attend a community luncheon featuring Dr. Will Miller on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Miller is a therapist, certified PTS clinician, Purdue University faculty member, police trauma specialist, former comedian, and leading authority on stress reduction, life balance, interpersonal relationships, organizational health, workplace culture, and wellness.

In today’s hectic world, organizational culture and mental well-being must be priority focus areas for all businesses and organizations. Dr. Miller uses science and experience to offer strategies that provide relief from depression and anxiety and bring mental and physical calm to yourself and those around you.

All attendees will gain valuable personal takeaways, while business and community leaders will gain insight into building a culture of support and well-being, with special attention to caring for the community’s caregivers.

This event is presented by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by LGC, Biosearch Technologies. Serving begins at 11:15 a.m., with the program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person. Douglas County caregivers (law, fire, EMS, health care, etc.) are free thanks to support from We Got Your Back USA. Pre-registration is required for everyone attending.

Register online at alexandriamn.org by 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5. Additional funding support provided by the Blandin Foundation.

For more information, call the chamber at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.