Community invited to participate in mural painting

The mural will be painted on a building on 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole Park.

Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:48 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria community is invited to participate in painting a mural celebrating the lakes area on June 27, 28 and 30 from 4-7 p.m., weather permitting.

Kristin Allen of New London is working with local artists Chalsey Falk and Naomi Bjorklund to create an image the community can paint together using an age-old gridding technique. Using this method will allow each painter to contribute a section to the larger image.

The mural will be painted on a building on 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole Park. Everyone is invited to paint a “square” of the mural. Each painter will get a printed portion of the image to use as a guide, some simple painting tools, three colors of paint and a 30x30 inch square on the gridded wall.

Painters of all ages and experience are welcome.Local volunteers will help get you set up to paint with some very simple instructions. Painting a square can take 20-40 minutes, so you can stop by on a bike ride or plan to come paint and chat with your neighbors. Parent/guardian support is requested for youth under the age of 12.

The mural will be dedicated during the Art Market on Saturday, July 8 starting at 9 a.m.

Funding for this project has been made possible by a Blandin Foundation Grant and local businesses.

