Climate change grants available for small communities

ST. PAUL — Minnesota state government is offering grants to help communities of fewer than 10,000 people assess needs, develop plans, and make changes to cope with climate change.

"The effects of climate change are being felt across the state, from overwhelmed infrastructure, damaged property, dying trees and culturally important native species, to excessive heat, and other health threats," the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced.

The government will award a total of $500,000 for three areas: improving stormwater systems and reducing localized flood risk, improving wastewater systems, and reducing human health effects and adapting community services, ordinances, and public spaces.

Tribal nations, cities, counties, towns/townships, soil and water conservation districts, water management organizations, and water districts are eligible to apply. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The agency will host a webinar about the grant at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Grant questions must be submitted to grants.pca@state.mn.us with the subject line “FY 24 Small Community SWC Resilience Grants” no later than noon Thursday, Sept. 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPCA is also currently offering grants to plan and design projects to update aging waste-and-stormwater infrastructure in environmental justice communities.

Climate resilience funding for larger Minnesota communities will available this fall, the agency said. In the coming weeks, the MPCA will issue surveys about how to use funding for climate resilience passed by the legislature this year.