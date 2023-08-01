Child protection agencies fail to meet state, federal standards

ALEXANDRIA — Minnesota child protection agencies routinely fall short of meeting state and federal standards, according to a review of data compiled by the Minnesota Department of Human Services .

According to the Child Welfare Data Dashboard , a vast majority of agencies do not see children face-to-face in the amount of time required by state law, even in the most serious cases.

The state requires that in the most serious maltreatment reports, children must be seen by the agency within 24 hours of the report being entered into the agency's system. However, in 2022, only 15 counties did so, while 24 counties came close and 41 counties failed to meet the standard.

Also, children in the child protection system routinely do not see a doctor within their first 30 days, which is the state standard for care.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services, which oversees child welfare in the state, pointed out that most agencies handle all reports in a timely manner. In 2021, 90% of agencies met or nearly met the overall timeliness measure, which would encompass all alleged victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where agencies fall short is when responding to more serious allegations that require face-to-face visits with children. Responding through a spokesperson, the state agency said responding to more serious child maltreatment reports is often hindered by factors outside of the agencies' control:



In some cases, families and/or children can’t be located for a variety of reasons like vacations, staying at another home, or not being home when caseworker makes attempts to reach them, the state agency said.

In Greater Minnesota, agency staff might have to drive long distances to find a child or children, which can add to the response time, especially if staff members need to make multiple trips.

It can be difficult to find children who aren’t school-aged or when school is not in session.

Here's how Douglas County fares, according to state data:

From 2017 to 2022, Douglas County failed to meet state overall timeliness measures in responding to reports of child maltreatment.

During that same time period, each year dozens of children in the county's care were reported to suffer maltreatment again within 12 months.

The county did meet several state standards. Children in foster care were able to spend time at least 35.6% of their time with relatives. And at least 95% of children removed from their homes got a visit from their caseworker at least once a month.

Several children in foster care experienced maltreatment for four of the past six years, violating a federal standard.

In all but two years, the county met federal standards for settling children into permanent living situations following their involvement with fosters care, either by reunification with parents or caregivers, living with a relative, guardianship, or adoption.

Douglas County child welfare officials declined to offer specific reasons for failing to meet state and federal standards, citing privacy concerns. They said that given the relatively small population of Douglas County, families might recognize themselves if the county provided specific reasons for failing to meet standards, and that they would likely call to complain.

“People expect their data to be held confidential, to be respected,” said Sandy Knutson, a child protection supervisor for Douglas County. “It’s the way it’s set up.”

“I strongly believe in protecting confidentiality,” said Laurie Bonds, Douglas County Social Services director.

They said they aren't short handed, and have recently added a position in their department. They also try to avoid overloading caseworkers.

Bonds said that her agency sometimes fails to meet the requirement that children see a doctor within 30 days of entering the child protection system because it can be difficult to schedule an appointment with everything else going on during that time period. However, if the children have suffered any physical or sexual abuse, they make sure to schedule a medical appointment within that time frame.

The two did point out that the child protection system goes far beyond their agency to include law enforcement, prosecutors, and that the social services agency is at times held accountable for problems outside of its control that might cause it to miss meeting state and federal standards. For instance, court delays might harm the social service agency's ability to settle a child in a permanent situation in a time frame approved by federal or state law.

Other times, parents might refuse to bring their child in, Knutson said, which results in county staff having to find the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonds said she has seen improvements from the days when children might languish in foster care for much of their lives, whereas now the goal is to provide them with a stable home as soon as possible within a year.

“The system is not perfect but I’ve been here a long long time and it’s much better than it was,” Bond said.

