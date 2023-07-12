Charges filed against Alexandria man who drove 70 mph in a 30-mph zone

ALEXANDRIA — A man faces at least five charges after an incident in which he is accused of driving in excess of 70 mph in a 30-mph speed zone.

Alexandria resident Tristan Lee Affeldt, 27, faces charges of driving after cancelation – inimical to public safety, fleeing peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and a stop sign violation.

According to a news release from the Alexandria Police Department, on Monday, July 10, at approximately 8:26 p.m., an Alexandria police officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling in excess of 70 mph in the area of 22nd Avenue and Jefferson Street, which has a speed limit of 30.

The traffic stop was discontinued for public safety concerns, unsafe speeds of the suspect vehicle and traveling toward a residential area, the news release read.

The officer was able to identify Affeldt as the only occupant of the speeding vehicle, according to the news release.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle in the 500 block of Spruce Street, unoccupied, the news release read. The vehicle was then impounded.

The news release read that after investigation and intelligence gathering, officers were able to establish a location where they believed Affeldt to be, and after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed him in the driveway of that residence, at which point he was apprehended and taken into custody without incident.

"Affeldt placed our community at great risk with his complete disregard for the safety of others," Police Chief Scott Kent said in the news release. "I am extremely proud of our staff for recognizing the dangers of this driving conduct and for the ability to disengage during the initial traffic stop recognizing these dangers and their commitment to find and apprehend the driver. Driving conduct like this will not be tolerated in our community."

Affeldt is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail.