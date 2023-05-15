Chance to win $100,000 draws nearly 100 people to Big Ole Central Park in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Almost 100 people came out to Big ole Central Park on Monday, May 15, for a chance to win up to $100,000 from a free scratch-off ticket given away by Minnesota Lottery.

The event was one of 35 similar events that will take place across the state to celebrate Minnesota Lottery's newest $5 scratch game, "Road Trip!"

A representative form Minnesota Lottery worked her way down the line handing out free scratch off tickets. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

Scratch-off tickets will also be given away at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul on Thursday, May 18 and at the Ball of Twine in Darwin on Friday, May 19.

At least 75 people showed up to Big Ole Central Park for a chance to win up to $100,000 from a free scratch off ticket provided by the Minnesota Lottery. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

Thirty additional events will be held at various Minnesota Lottery retailers.

Designed by Minnesota artist Brent Schoonover, the ticket offers cash prizes up to $100,000 and features popular Minnesota landmarks from the Spoonbridge and Cherry in Minneapolis to the largest ball of twine in Darwin and even, Big Ole himself.

Attendees scratch away at their free lottery ticket on Monday, May 15. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

Osakis natives and nursing students at Minnesota State University Moorhead Anna Woidyla and Austin Zarbok were two of the 75 plus that attended the lottery event. Zarbok said they heard about the give-away the day prior and thought they might as well take their chances since didn't have plans to do anything on Monday anyway. If they win big, they both said they would use the money towards their tuition. Both also thought it was cool to see Alexandria represented on the ticket by Big Ole.

Anna Woidyla, left, and Austin Zarbok of Osakis, said if they won big, they would put it toward their college tuition. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

Annette Ekdahl and Nancy Simon of Alexandria got their tickets together but both had different plans if they won the big prize.

"I'd pay off my mortgage," said Ekdahl.

Simon said that her daughter has a wedding coming up.

Annette Ekdahl, left, and Nancy Simon stand at the feet of Big Ole with their tickets. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

"I'd probably open up the bar a little more," Simon said with a laugh. "At least to start out with anyway."

Along with the free lottery ticket, those in attendance also got a free key chain and a pair of sunglasses with the Minnesota Lottery logo.