Cattleman sues Millerville Township over road ordinance, meeting law

MILLERVILLE — Cattleman Joe Wagner of Millerville has sued Millerville Township and township board members, saying they have improperly billed him for damage to township roads, and that they may have met illegally to report him to the authorities.

The township declined comment.

The lawsuit, filed in Douglas County District Court , says that Millerville Township has billed him almost $15,000 since 2017 for maintenance and repair projects on Gravel Pit Road, which Wagner uses to reach his feedlot where he is permitted for up to 6,800 animal units of cattle.

"None of these maintenance or repair projects were attributable to any damage that Wagner caused to Gravel Pit Road," the lawsuit says. It adds that Wagner is not the only farmer operating heavy equipment along Gravel Pit Road, yet no other farmer has been billed for road damage by the township.

The lawsuit says that the problem stems back to a 2017 resolution passed by Millerville Township which puts the burden of road maintenance and repair on those who use gravel roads "excessively," if those roads are "misused and abused" by heavy equipment such as semis and trucks. It sets out costs: $950 per mile for graveling the roads, and 25% of the cost to fix or replaced damaged culverts.

His lawsuit says his feedlot permit requires him to abide by a road agreement with the township, and that he was able to reach such an agreement with Leaf Valley Township but not with Millerville Township.

Wagner is also alleging that the township violated the state's open meeting law. This accusation stems from June 27, 2022, when Wagner was stopped by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and state troopers who said they had received a complaint that Wagner's trucks were exceeding weight limits while hauling loads to and from his feedlot.

After an inspection, the officials did not find any violations of the law, the lawsuit says. They told Wagner that the complaint came from Millerville Township. Wagner says that even though state law requires minutes to include the "full text of every order, direction, and rule made, as well as the votes of each member upon such decision," the township's official minutes do not indicate that they would submit a complaint against him with MnDOT.

"Accordingly, the decision for Millerville Township was not properly recorded in the township minutes, in violation of Minnesota law," Wagner alleges.

He is asking a judge to declare that the township's resolution exceeds its authority and isn't enforceable, or at least that the township enforced it in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner against him.

He is also asking for financial penalties of up to $300 per person against the township board members for each time they are found to have violated state law. The three members being sued are current members Doug Schaffer and Kenneth Kuhn, and former member Larry Carlson. The lawsuit says that in 2020, Carlson told Wagner to stop chopping sileage, and threatened to close Gravel Pit Road if he did not comply.

Millerville Township is heavily farmed, and it's common for townships to cope with road damage from heavy agriculture equipment, said Graham Berg-Moberg, staff attorney for the Minnesota Association of Townships .

Agriculture equipment often enjoys an exemption from state vehicle weight requirements because of the public value of bringing their goods to market and providing food, Berg-Moberg said.

Still, it leaves the township with the financial burden of repairing roads damaged by heavy equipment, he said. He said the Minnesota Legislature has blocked townships from being able to raise weight limits on their own roads, but also hasn't provided adequate funding to help townships repair the roads. The Legislature could help the townships, he said.

"We would like one of two things — the ability to limit the weight of the vehicles or give us more money," he said.