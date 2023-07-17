Carlos man charged after authorities find 2 pounds of meth in vehicle

ALEXANDRIA — A Carlos man has been charged with two felonies after authorities found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

On July 15, a Douglas County deputy was contacted by agents assigned to the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, who advised the deputy of an ongoing drug investigation concerning Andrew Lee Denny, 35.

According to the statement of probable cause, the deputy was advised that Denny was trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from the metro area into Douglas, Todd and Pope counties.

Through the use of electronic surveillance, agents knew that Denny was returning from the metro area at the time they contacted the deputy, the statement reads.

At approximately 2:01 a.m. on July 16, Denny's vehicle was stopped by a deputy near the intersection of State Highway 27 and Nokomis Street in Osakis, after which point Denny and his passenger were detained and officers began an inventory search of the vehicle, the statement read.

Authorities observed that the vehicle had loose paneling and the VIN numbers had been altered, the statement read.

After obtaining a warrant to search the vehicle, two bundles of white crystalline substance were discovered in the center console of the vehicle under the cup-holders, the statement read.

The bundles contained a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 2.23 pounds inclusive of packaging, the statement read.

Denny has been charged with two counts of aggravated controlled substance crime in the first degree — methamphetamine sales in excess of 100 grams.

The maximum sentence for each charge is 65 months to 40 years imprisonment and a $1 million fine.