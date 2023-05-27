Campaign established to aid Ukrainian student in Alexandria (w/ video)

ALEXANDRIA — Dasha Shyroka came to Alexandria as an exchange student, but the war in Ukraine has kept her here for more than a year past her original departure date.

Now a fundraising campaign is being established to help her pay for college.

"The confusing thing with her story specifically is that most people assume she's got a full ride," said Rhonda Stuewe, one of Dasha's host parents. "When she came, she was an exchange (student) and then the war happened while she was in her exchange year, so because she was already here … we were waiting for a status. Refugee status just doesn't exist (for someone in that situation). It takes time to get in place."

As a result, Dasha applied for and received temporary protective status, which she had to get because her visa was set to expire, Stuewe said.

While Dasha, who is 17, will be able to get extensions on this status, it does not offer the benefits that refugee status would, Stuewe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If she had the option to wait, or it had been a year later, she would have come in under what they call a parole status, which is a refugee status, which is what most people assume she has, which then gives her full benefits from the government for health care, education, all that stuff would be free to her. But she didn't get that status," Stuewe said.

Because of her status, Dasha is not able to get social services help, or even apply for financial assistance, Stuewe said.

Also, Dasha is unable to change her status without leaving the country by herself, and then hoping for approval to get back in, which is not guaranteed, Stuewe said.

Dasha was able to get health insurance, so now her main concerns are education and living expenses, Stuewe said.

Dasha plans to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, and was accepted by several others, as well.

"We went to the most cost-effective school, but none of the public schools would offer her any scholarships," Stuewe said. "We were hoping the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities would offer her something. They offered her nothing.

"Gustavus, though it's twice as much for tuition, offered her the dean's scholarship, which covers 55% of her education. It got down to where it was a $500 difference with what they contributed and with nothing," Stuewe said.

Dasha will be majoring in pre-med, and will also have a job, Stuewe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She's a really smart girl," Stuewe said. "We've just got to figure out this piece of it. We figure we're about $35,000 short a year, which includes living."

So, a campaign has been set up through Calvary Lutheran Church to collect donations to help Dasha pay her expenses. It's a non-profit campaign, so people will be able to get credit for their donations, Stuewe said.

Donations can be mailed to the church at 605 Douglas St., Alexandria, MN, 56308.

The church can also be reached by calling 320-763-5178.

Although Dasha has not been home since she was 15 years old, there has been a recent bright spot when her mother came to visit back in February. When they saw each other for the first time at the airport, they hugged for almost 15 minutes, Stuewe said.

Dasha Shyroka's mother, left, hugs her at their reunion in February. Contribtued photo / Rhonda Stuewe

However, Dasha's mother will be leaving again soon.

"She could stay longer, but she's torn between a family back home and her daughter here," Stuewe said.

Dasha's father currently is in the military in a major fighting area, and her maternal grandparents need help, as well, Stuewe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For her part, Dasha has a job at Starbucks and is working on getting her drivers license. She graduated from high school in December.

"She's younger than most kids going to college," Stuewe said.

Donations to the campaign can be made however the donor wants to make it, whether it's a one-time gift or a four-year pledge, Stuewe said.

"We'll take any help for fundraising," Stuewe said. "It's quite the journey. It's a big task."