Bus drivers needed for Alexandria Public Schools

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Public Schools bus drivers do a great job and they had a good year.

That’s what Scott Dahlin, transportation director for Alexandria Public Schools , told school board members at the Monday, July 17, Alexandria School Board meeting.

Dahlin also told them that the transportation department is in need of at least five more bus drivers this year and that currently, he only has one substitute bus driver.



Although his bus drivers had a great year, he said it was a stressful one because of the bus driver shortage.

“We are looking to fill at least five positions for this fall,” he said, adding that just like in the past couple of years, the transportation department has had to get creative with busing and working with other school districts. “Our staff really stepped up to the plate and got everyone where they needed to go, but there were some challenges.”

Superintendent Rick Sansted thanked Dahlin and his team, saying, “It was no easy task getting everyone where they needed to be. You have a great team and I just wanted to say thanks.”

Dahlin said he would continue his search for bus drivers and that he asks for and appreciates parents’ flexibility in getting kids to and from school and to and from their activities.

“We are doing the best we can,” he said.

Facts about the transportation department

Dahlin shared that the district covers approximately 350 square miles and that they use a two-tiered system. The first tier focuses on elementary schools, while the second tier focuses on the elementary schools not covered in the first tier, along with secondary school and private school.

He said there are roughly 3,000 students on daily routes and that the goal is to have less than a 60-minute ride time for students. However, Dahlin said that this is getting harder and harder with fewer bus drivers.

During the 2022-23 school year, Alexandria Public School bus drivers drove just under 900,000 miles with an additional 100,000 yearly for activity trips and summer school programs, he said.

Challenges for the transportation department

The shortage of drivers is the biggest and most stressful challenge, said Dahlin. Last school year, he finished the year with one driver short. Currently, they are five drivers short for the start of the school year this fall.

For activities, Dahlin said there were up to 10 per day during the afternoon routes and they had to reach out to several outside vendors to help. However, no trips were canceled and everyone got where they needed to be.

“Our staff stepped up,” he said, noting that drivers took extra on routes and work, as well as mechanics and office staff members who took on driving some routes.

Another challenge facing the transportation department is equipment. Bus orders are one to two years behind and he said it is getting harder and harder to find vans.



Do you want to drive a school bus?

If anyone is interested in becoming a school bus driver, Dahlin said there are requirements, which include the following:



A CDL license or Class B w/School Bus and Pass Endorsement.

Department of Transportation physical (every one to two years).

Yearly evaluations and driver license checks.

Pre-criminal history check (this is then also done every four years).

School bus knowledge exam (this also happens every four years).

Pre-employment, random and reasonable suspicion drug testing.

New drivers need to take the entry level driver training, which is a newer federal requirement, said Dahlin. This requires classroom and behind-the-wheel training. This training needs to be done at a federally approved training school. Dahlin said Alexandria Public Schools is accredited to do that type of training for their own drivers.

After training, drivers need to take four written state tests at the Department of Motor Vehicle to get their permit and then a pre-trip and road driving test with the state DMV to get their required license.

“People also have to like kids and have a good driving record,” Dahlin said. “They should really like kids.”

Dahlin is hoping he has people apply now as it can take four to six weeks to train and get licensed. But he will take applicants anytime. If he does not have enough drivers, Dahlin said students could have a lengthened bus ride.

School Board Development and Training

Superintendent Sansted shared with the board and the public that school board members have engaged in a variety of training since January, when the two new school board members – Laura Knudsen and Shawn Reilly – came on board.



In January, school board attended the Minnesota School Board Association Conference. In March and June, they participated in the Excellence in Governance and Quality in Governance training by TeamWorks International.

According to the TeamWorks website , the custom-designed program “provides boards and administrators with a shared understanding of governance and management excellence, a shared vision for district operations and a roadmap to effective decision making with clearly defined roles, processes and protocols.”

In April, school board members also participated in Servant Leadership training through Triune Consulting . According to the Triune website, programs are tailored to the business or organization and that program includes a blend of online courses, live online training and a leadership roundtable. Mark Deterding, who has helped many local businesses, is the founder and principal of Triune Leadership Services.

Sansted talked about attributes the board members want to do more of and attributes they would like to see less of.

The “more of” includes presuming a positive intent, increasing their knowledge of and caring for each other and reframing their differences as strengths.

The “less of” items included operating less as individuals and arguing less, less dwelling in the past and being less judgmental of each other.

Sansted provided some options to the board members for how they can follow through with the attributes. Nothing was set in stone or approved at the meeting. Action is expected to take place at the next meeting.