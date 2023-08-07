Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 7

News

Brandon woman injured in crash in Grant County

In addition to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Herman Fire Department and Wheaton Ambulance responded to the crash.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:45 AM

LOGAN — A Brandon resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle she was driving went into the ditch on Aug. 7.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:23 a.m. when the vehicle Buse Leila Rose, 66, was driving on County Road 7 crossed over the intersection on Highway 27 and went into the ditch.

Rose was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. She was treated at Sanford Wheaton Medical Center.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
