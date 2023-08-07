Brandon woman injured in crash in Grant County

LOGAN — A Brandon resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle she was driving went into the ditch on Aug. 7.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:23 a.m. when the vehicle Buse Leila Rose, 66, was driving on County Road 7 crossed over the intersection on Highway 27 and went into the ditch.

Rose was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. She was treated at Sanford Wheaton Medical Center.

In addition to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Herman Fire Department and Wheaton Ambulance responded to the crash.