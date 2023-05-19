99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brandon-Evansville School Board hears construction update

Ground breaking ceremonies for the project were held in both communities on Wednesday, May 3.

BE ground breaking.jpg
Past and current members of the Brandon-Evansville School Board break ground on the district's expansion project on Wednesday, May 3.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 8:49 AM

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE — The project to expand the schools in Brandon and Evansville is slightly ahead of schedule.

The Brandon-Evansville School Board heard an update about the project at its regular meeting on Monday, May 15.

"So far it's looking like we will get all of the work done this year yet, provided July doesn't rain like crazy," said Collin Rehbein of ICS Consulting. "Everything's looking really good, schedules are starting to work out nicely."

Ground breaking ceremonies for the project were held in both communities on Wednesday, May 3.

Rehbein said workers currently are digging foundations, and pre-cast concrete work will start by the end of the month.

In June structure work will be performed and the community will begin to see the buildings take shape, he said.

In July the roofs will be put on and framing work will be done, along with mechanical, electrical, plumbing and sheetrocking, he said.

"A lot of stuff will happen really fast," Rehbein said.

The Evansville building will be complete by the beginning of the school year, but the Brandon project is bigger, so it will take longer, he said.

In addition, in 2024 crews will do work remodeling the Brandon school building so it can be ready by the beginning of the next school year, he said.

Work on the bus garage in Brandon also will be completed this summer, Rehbein said.

Work on the Evansville school started last summer, when a section of the building from 1917 was demolished.

The expansion project was approved through a referendum in November 2021 that authorized the issuing of general obligation school building bonds that will not exceed $14.5 million and will go toward "the betterment of school sites and facilities."

