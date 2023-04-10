Bill would support MN Adult and Teen Challenge in Alexandria

ST. PAUL — Legislation is moving through the Minnesota Senate that would help individuals with disabilities live more independently, expand access to substance abuse treatment, and ensure more dollars go to a Fergus Falls long-term care facility.

The Human Services budget bill, authored by Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, would provide supplemental funding to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge facilities in Alexandria and Brainerd.

“I'm very passionate about getting this bill done this session because of the exceptional work that Adult and Teen Challenge provides throughout our state,” said Rasmusson, who represents part of Douglas County. “This organization has remarkable success, with 80% of their long-term graduates establishing a sustained life of sobriety. I believe that Adult and Teen Challenge is a great investment for our state as it shows successful outcomes and leverages private philanthropy. I know that this supplemental funding would provide Minnesotans facing substance abuse disorders with expanded access to life-changing treatment.”

To ensure individuals with disabilities can live more autonomous and independent lives, Rasmusson authored SF 2397 . According to Rasmusson, Supported Decision-Making is recognized as a best practice to help individuals with cognitive or other limitations make informed choices while respecting their autonomy.

During the 2020 legislative session, meaningful reforms and updates were made to recognize Supported-Decision Making as an alternative to court-ordered guardianship. Yet guardianship is still too often used as the state’s default support, Rasmusson said.

“The heart of this bill is about supporting independence for Minnesotans with disabilities,” Rasmusson said, “For a long time, the primary tool we used in society when someone had diminished capacity to make decisions was a court-ordered guardianship. This legislation would allow our state to further recognize Supported Decision-Making as an alternative to more restrictive guardianship and conservatorship.”

The legislation would establish a new grant program, administered by the Department of Human Services for organizations and counties to develop and enhance their Supported Decision-Making services. It also directs DHS to issue a report with recommendations for medical assistance programs to provide reimbursement for Supported Decision-Making services.

When Rasmusson’s legislation first received a hearing in the Human Services Committee, he was joined by Jean Hauff, a self-advocate who spoke in favor of this bill . “I want to live my own life and make my own decisions,” Hauff said. “I am deciding about going to college, my career, where I live, and who I vote for. Sometimes, I need help like anyone else. My family, friends and coworkers support me. I like to understand my options. Making my own decision is empowering.”

Currently, the supplemental group residential housing rate is set at a cap of $250 per month and has not changed in 22 years. Under Rasmusson’s SF 2529 , the individual county could negotiate a reimbursement rate of up to $750 per month. Rasmusson said there is a precedent for this, as there have been several supplemental rate exemptions granted for different organizations located throughout Minnesota.

When SF 2529 was first heard in committee, Senator Rasmusson was joined by Sam Anderson , center director for the Brainerd Campus of Adult and Teen Challenge. “I don't meet anyone anymore who doesn't know somebody who's struggling with addiction,” Anderson said. “We all have family, friends, relatives, neighbors, coworkers who are struggling with addiction. We’re doing everything we can. There's a desperate need, as you know, in rural Minnesota. Everyone agrees that if you can attend treatment closer to your home area and the support services that are provided there–family, children, relatives–the outcomes are better.”

The Human Services budget bill also includes Rasmusson’s SF 1769 to adjust the property rate for Fergus Falls-based PioneerCare , which operates a nursing home and provides other long-term care services. Rasmusson’s bill would put PioneerCare on a fair rental value property rate system that more closely matches facility costs.

The budget bill will now move to the Senate Finance Committee for further consideration.

Editor's note: This story has been edited to clarify the cap of the supplemental group residential housing rate.