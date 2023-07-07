Bernick Family Foundation opens annual grant round

ALEXANDRIA — Organizations that support youth in building their career skills or support activities that address active lifestyles and well-being, are encouraged to apply for a Bernick Family Foundation grant.

The Bernick Family Foundation has announced that this year they will be offering $200,000, an increase from $150,000 from previous years, in grant funding to eligible programs in their territories in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In a press release, Jason Bernick, director of corporate affairs, stated, "We want to increase the funding available this year to reflect our investment in supporting the communities we serve."

Applications are now being accepted through Aug. 31. The Bernick Family Foundation supports two key focus areas through their grant round: Youth and education which includes activities to help prepare students for future success in education and the workplace, as well as supporting health and fitness that promote active lifestyles and well-being.

The Bernick Family Foundation will accept applications for grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 in its focus areas. Applicants must be 501(c) (3) nonprofit organizations, schools or government entities serving communities where Bernick’s operates. This includes Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Waite Park, and Willmar, Minn. and Superior and Dresser, Wis., and the surrounding areas.

Complete grant guidelines and electronic applications are available online by visiting communitygiving.org/grants.

Last year, 10 programs received grants from the Bernick Family Foundation:



$10,000 was awarded to the Smokey Timbers Foundation to help with building improvements in Alexandria.

$15,000 was awarded to the City of Melrose for Sauk River Park improvements.

$15,000 was awarded to the Alexandria Public Schools – Community Education for the Alexandria Area Outdoor Challenge Park.

$20,000 was awarded to the Pillager Family Council for the Pillager Community Recreation and Fitness Project including skating rink and pickleball courts.

$15,000 was awarded to the Northwood Technical College Foundation Inc. to purchase tool sets for outreach for Construction Essentials in Rice Lake, Wis.

$15,000 was awarded to the GND Development Alliance for the completion of GND REC Skatepark in Duluth.

$10,000 was awarded to Life House, Inc. for their Life House Imaginarium program in Duluth.

$15,000 was awarded to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota for their CareerSTART Workforce Development Program.

$20,000 was awarded to the Sartell Lions Club for the Sartell-area Lions Regional Inclusive Playground Project.

$15,000 was awarded to Glacial Ridge Curling for their Glacial Ridge Curling Facility Capital Campaign in Willmar.

The Bernick Family Foundation established their first fund with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation in 1989. The Bernicks' company and the Bernick family support organizations that reflect the family’s core values, while providing leadership in responding to emerging community needs.

Founded in 1916, Bernick’s is a fourth-generation family-owned business, providing beverage, vending and food service solutions. The Waite Park-based company has a long tradition of investing in its local communities to improve quality of life. In addition to their support through the foundation, Bernick’s continues as a longtime philanthropic leader through direct financial and in-kind donations to over 100 causes each year.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local community. Since 1985, CMCF has grown to over $143.7 million in assets and awarded over $148 million in grants to non-profits. The CMCF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a network of community foundations united under a single framework to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of our donors.

This network also includes the Alexandria Area Community Foundation, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Carver County, Paynesville Area Community Foundation and Willmar Area Community Foundation. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds totaling nearly $195 million.

Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/CentralMN.