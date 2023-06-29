Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Beginning Farmer Tax Credit expands to further incentivize land transfer

Those who have previously applied should take note of the new application deadlines for rentals (July 17) and sales (Nov. 1). A

EP Agriculture
Today at 8:05 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Owners of agricultural assets that lease or sell to beginning farmers in Minnesota may be eligible for the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, which is open for applications through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority.

Those who have previously applied should take note of the new application deadlines for rentals (July 17) and sales (Nov. 1). Additionally, recent legislative changes have resulted in several updates to the program to further incentivize farmland sales:

  • An increase in the tax credit amount to 8% of the sale price for buyers and 12% if the buyer is an emerging farmer (previously 5% for all).
  • A new maximum tax credit of $50,000 (previously $32,000).
  • Direct family members such as parents, grandparents and siblings are now eligible for farmland sales.

Qualifying applicants can include individuals, trusts, or qualified pass-through entities renting or selling land, livestock, facilities, buildings, or machinery used for farming in Minnesota to a beginning farmer.
A beginning farmer is defined as a Minnesota resident with the desire to start farming or who began farming in Minnesota within the past 10 years. They must provide positive projected earnings statements, have a net worth less than $979,000, and enroll in, or have completed, an approved farm business management program.

To be eligible for the tax credit, both the asset owners and beginning farmers must submit applications.

Beginning farmers are also eligible for a nonrefundable Minnesota tax credit equal to the amount paid for FBM tuition, up to a maximum of $1,500. This tax credit is available for up to three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full eligibility requirements and application materials can be found at mda.state.mn.us/bftc . Questions may be directed to Jenny Heck at Jenny.Heck@state.mn.us or 651-201-6316.

What To Read Next
EP Housing
News
Deadline to apply for HomeHelpMN mortgage assistance is July 7
June 28, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Safety Award.jpg
News
Douglas Machine receives safety award for 4th consecutive year
June 28, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Minnewaska School Sue Currens.jpg
News
Minnewaska Area Schools announces updates to its administration
June 28, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
071319.F.FF.LostItalian.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Three classic recipes can be revisited all summer long
June 28, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
A picture of Mary Busch from an article in the Alexandria Citizen, written around the time of her death. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press
The Vault
Murder of Minnesota woman leads to the execution of 'Rattlesnake James' by hanging in California
June 28, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Evansville Parade.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Fireworks, boat parades, music concerts, town celebrations and more in store for Fourth of July holiday
June 29, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Red splits with Aitkin
June 28, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve