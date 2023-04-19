99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

BCA IDs subject killed, officers injured in Cyrus shooting

The medical examiner determined that Bryan Nygard, 34, of Cyrus died from multiple gunshot wounds.

deputiesmerrillowen
Pope County Sheriff's deputies Brody Merrill (left) and Joshua Owen (right).
Submitted photos
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
April 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM

CYRUS — The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident, as well as the officers involved, on Saturday, April 15, in Cyrus.

The medical examiner determined that Bryan Nygard, 34, of Cyrus died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also identified the two Pope County Deputies and the Starbuck Police Officer involved in the incident.

Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot three times during the exchange of gunfire, according to a press release from the BCA. Owen fired his department handgun during the incident.

He had 14 years of law enforcement experience, the press release read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Brody Merrill fired his department handgun, as well. He has four years of law enforcement experience and is on standard administrative leave, the press release read.

Merrill was struck once in the upper chest in the vest by a handgun round.

Officer Alex Olson was struck once in the ankle by a handgun round. He did not fire his weapon.

According to the press release, the initial investigation shows that just after 7:30 p.m. on April 15, Olson responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Cyrus, followed by Owen and Merrill.

When the men arrived they spoke to Nygard and a woman. After Nygard was informed he was under arrest, Nygard stood up from a table, drew a firearm and began firing.

Owen and Merrill returned fire. Olson was in the hallway and did not fire, the press release read.

All three officers and Nygard were struck during the exchange of gunfire. Nygard died at the scene.

Owen was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital, where he later died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merrill also went to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Olson was not hospitalized.

The woman living with Nygard had left the apartment before the shooting occurred, the press release read.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a pistol, bullets and cartridge casings at the scene. All three officers were wearing their body cameras, the press release read. BCA agents are currently reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation.

The footage will be redacted and released to the public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated, the press release read.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office requested that the BCA investigate the incident. Once this is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Pope County Attorney's Office for review, the press release read.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff