BCA IDs subject killed, officers injured in Cyrus shooting

CYRUS — The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident, as well as the officers involved, on Saturday, April 15, in Cyrus.

The medical examiner determined that Bryan Nygard, 34, of Cyrus died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also identified the two Pope County Deputies and the Starbuck Police Officer involved in the incident.

Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot three times during the exchange of gunfire, according to a press release from the BCA. Owen fired his department handgun during the incident.

He had 14 years of law enforcement experience, the press release read.

Deputy Brody Merrill fired his department handgun, as well. He has four years of law enforcement experience and is on standard administrative leave, the press release read.

Merrill was struck once in the upper chest in the vest by a handgun round.

Officer Alex Olson was struck once in the ankle by a handgun round. He did not fire his weapon.

According to the press release, the initial investigation shows that just after 7:30 p.m. on April 15, Olson responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Cyrus, followed by Owen and Merrill.

When the men arrived they spoke to Nygard and a woman. After Nygard was informed he was under arrest, Nygard stood up from a table, drew a firearm and began firing.

Owen and Merrill returned fire. Olson was in the hallway and did not fire, the press release read.

All three officers and Nygard were struck during the exchange of gunfire. Nygard died at the scene.

Owen was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital, where he later died.

Merrill also went to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Olson was not hospitalized.

The woman living with Nygard had left the apartment before the shooting occurred, the press release read.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a pistol, bullets and cartridge casings at the scene. All three officers were wearing their body cameras, the press release read. BCA agents are currently reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation.

The footage will be redacted and released to the public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated, the press release read.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office requested that the BCA investigate the incident. Once this is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Pope County Attorney's Office for review, the press release read.