News

B-E School Board hears construction update, approves 10-year maintenance plan

The meeting was held on Monday, July 17, in Evansville.

By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 8:05 AM

EVANSVILLE — The Brandon-Evansville School Board heard an update on the district's expansion project and approved the long-term facility maintenance 10-year expenditure application.

The meeting was held on Monday, July 17, in Evansville.

Superintendent Louisa Glenetske said the expansion project will be moving into a phase in which neither the Brandon or Evansville buildings will have air conditioning. Glenetske said this will be the case over the next few weeks.

Additionally, asbestos abatement started in Brandon, floors have been poured in Evansville, interior framing is starting, and workers have begun the demolition of the old office space, Glenetske said.

Work on the bus storage facility in Brandon should also begin next week, she said.

A more detailed presentation on the progress may be given at the board's August meeting, Glenetske said.

The school board also approved the district's long-term facility maintenance 10-year expenditure plan.

"Every year we are required to submit a 10-year plan," Glenetske said. "Really the year that matters the most is this upcoming year, and we can modify it if we need. It's a way for us to plan for facilities maintenance in the future."

The total expenditures for 2023 are $345,176, the majority of it going to indoor air quality, with $280,045 being listed.

The other larger numbers are located in the years 2027 and 2028, which list $175,000 and $230,000, respectively, for mechanical systems.

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
