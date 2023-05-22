99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

'Awake the Grapes' foot races at Carlos Creek Winery near Alexandria set for Sunday, May 28

Runners will race around the Carlos Creek Winery property and through the onsite vineyards.

AwakeGrapes 10k 2970.jpg
Jake Hodorff, left, of Waconia and Austin White of Morris bolt off the starting line of the Awake the Grapes 10K at Carlos Creek Winery Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:09 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Join runners of all skills as they gather at Carlos Creek Winery for the 12th annual Awake the Grapes 5K and 10K races on Sunday, May 28.
At 9 a.m. the 10K race begins with runners heading out through the winery property and vineyards, then on to County Road 34, along the east side of Lake Ida, east on County Road 61 to County Road 34 and back to the winery.
The 5K race begins at 9:15 a.m. Runners will race around the Carlos Creek Winery property and through the onsite vineyards.
Each pre-registered runner will receive an Awake the Grapes T-shirt.
Register online at raceroster.com/events/2023/71196/awake-the-grapes .
Carlos Creek Winery is located at 6693 County Rd. 34 NW in Alexandria.
To contact the winery, call 320-846-5443.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP News
News
Lake Latoka Rest Area to temporarily close May 23-24
May 22, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Education Foundation grant recipient.jpg
News
Alexandria Education Foundation awards $41,138 in teacher innovation grants
May 21, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
DayCaring 124515.jpg
News
Hundreds of Alexandria students work on volunteer projects throughout the community
May 21, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
EP Douglas County
News
Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA
May 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BE ground breaking.jpg
News
Brandon-Evansville School Board hears construction update
May 19, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Alexandria School News.jpg
News
Early education efforts make big impact in Alexandria
May 17, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff