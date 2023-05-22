'Awake the Grapes' foot races at Carlos Creek Winery near Alexandria set for Sunday, May 28

ALEXANDRIA — Join runners of all skills as they gather at Carlos Creek Winery for the 12th annual Awake the Grapes 5K and 10K races on Sunday, May 28.

At 9 a.m. the 10K race begins with runners heading out through the winery property and vineyards, then on to County Road 34, along the east side of Lake Ida, east on County Road 61 to County Road 34 and back to the winery.

The 5K race begins at 9:15 a.m. Runners will race around the Carlos Creek Winery property and through the onsite vineyards.

Each pre-registered runner will receive an Awake the Grapes T-shirt.

Register online at raceroster.com/events/2023/71196/awake-the-grapes .

Carlos Creek Winery is located at 6693 County Rd. 34 NW in Alexandria.

To contact the winery, call 320-846-5443.