News

Alexandria's Max J. Beilke VA Clinic to open at new location on May 15

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled on Thursday, May 11, at 3:30 p.m. Veterans served by the clinic are invited to attend.

VA Clinic.jpg
The new location for the Max J. Beilke Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic is at 410 30th Avenue East in Alexandria.
Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
April 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Starting May 15, 2023, all veteran appointments will happen at Max J. Beilke VA Clinic's new location at 410 30th Avenue East, in Alexandria.

According to a news release from the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, "A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled on Thursday, May 11, at 3:30 p.m. Veterans served by the clinic are invited to attend."

The new location is one-third larger than the previous location with a larger parking lot. The hope is that, with the new location, the increasing number of veterans in the community will be able to get health care.

"We are pleased to be able to increase the size of Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria and continue to deliver health care services to the area's Veterans," said Dr. Brent Thelen, St. Cloud VA Health Care System director. "This new facility increases available space by about 6,000 square feet and ensures we have room to serve the increasing numbers of Veterans seeking care close to home.”

The clinic currently has about 34 employees in full and part time positions.

The release says, "The clinic offers primary health care services and specialty care referrals to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, other VA facilities, and to in-network community health care organizations. Other services at the clinic include mental health services, medication management, telemedicine, tele-audiology, clinical pharmacy services, social work services, lab draws, home-based care and primary care physical therapy."

Clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed on weekends and federal holidays. Veterans may contact the clinic at 320-759-2640.

Veterans seeking care should apply by contacting a County Veteran Service Officer, calling the St. Cloud VA eligibility office at 320-255-6340, or online at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/ .

Max Beilke is a hometown hero from Alexandria who served 22 years in the Army and saw combat in both Korea and Vietnam. He was the last U.S. combat soldier to officially leave Vietnam.

Max Beilke
Beilke was killed on September 11, 2001. He was working as a civilian employee at the Pentagon, serving veterans and their families, when terrorist hijackers crashed into the building.

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
