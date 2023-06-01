Alexandria woman's dying wish to donate money to Douglas County Library honored

ALEXANDRIA — On Friday, May 26, the family of Irene Seppanen presented a check for $10,000 to the Douglas County Library on behalf of Seppanen who died on Jan. 27, 2023.

It was one of Seppanen's last wishes.

Irene Seppanen's family met with Douglas County Library staff and board members near the front checkout desk to talk about the life and legacy of Seppanen and to present her $10,000 donation to the library. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

"We are very much appreciative of Irene and all she did, not only for the library but for the whole community," said Library Board President, Becky Albright. "She was an instigator of our farmer's market and the garden we have here... she was an inspiration... Celebrate her life because she lived it well."

According to her obituary, "Irene (Seppanen) was well known for the gardening classes she taught, the produce she sold at the Alexandria Farmer’s Market, and the prizes she won at the Douglas County Fair. She became a Master Gardener in 1983, one of the first two in Douglas County. She retired from the Farmer’s Market when she turned 90. Irene said that one of the blessings of teaching classes and selling garden produce was the wonderful people she met. She was proud of raising most of the food she ate."

Albrecht added that Seppanen left a legacy to the library which the board is "very grateful for." Albrecht said the donation will be used for "keeping the library going and for future plans."

Her family expressed that reading books and learning was very important to Seppanen and in turn, making the library equally important. One of her children said that Seppanen was told growing up that "time spent reading is well spent."

Irene Seppanen's son, John Seppanen, holds up his mother's Viking Library System registration form, which was given to the family by the library. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

According to the library's record, which went back 19 years, Seppanen checked out an average of 127 books a year. On top of that, Seppanen was often gifted books on Christmas and her birthday, according to her family.

"It's absolutely fabulous to have somebody that is so proud of the library and to think of us in this way," said library director, Dawn Dailey. "She's been a long-time user and supporter of the library."