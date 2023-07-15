Alexandria woman sentenced to 25 years for fatal crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY, WIS. — An Alexandria woman has been sentenced to 25 years following a four-car crash that left a man dead last October.

Amber Lea Pospisil, 32, is expected to spend approximately 15 years in prison and the next 10 on extended supervision following her release.

The sentence was handed down Friday, July 14, St. Croix County, Wis.Pospisil was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, which stands for prohibited alcohol concentration, and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 30, 2022 in which Pospisil is alleged to have been under the influence when she drove her vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-94 in St. Croix County near Hudson, the criminal complaint read.

Mark Filbrandt, a 54-year-old musician from Robbinsdale, Minn., was killed in the crash.

Pospisil and the occupants of the other vehicles did not have any visible injuries at the scene of the crash, the complaint read.

Filbrandt was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was hit head-on by Pospisil's, the complaint read.

An officer on the scene noted that Pospisil had slurred speech and a difficult time keeping her balance, and found an empty bottle of Tito's vodka on the floor of her vehicle, the complaint read.

According to the criminal complaint, Pospisil admitted she had been drinking after a wedding, and tests showed her blood-alcohol content to be .218, which is more than two and a half times Wisconsin's legal limit of .08.

In an interview with police, Pospisil said she has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and that her drinking and driving on the day in question was for "freedom," and compared it to a relapse, the complaint read.

She also stated she was an alcoholic and had no memory of driving the wrong way on the interstate, the complaint read.

The first thing Pospisil said she remembered after the crash was EMTs pulling her from the vehicle and police reading her the Miranda Rights, the complaint read.

She was also "shocked" when it was revealed to her that Filbrandt died in the crash, the complaint read.

This is not the first time Pospisil has been involved in a drunk-driving crash. She was convicted of a third-degree DWI in Douglas County District Court after she allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign in Brandon on Jan. 13, 2021, according to court documents.

Another third-degree DWI charge and a charge of criminal vehicular operation were dismissed.

Pospisil's blood-alcohol content was .298 in the Brandon crash, court documents read.