99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements

Ceremony honors Alexandria College graduates from fall of 2022, spring and summer of 2023

ATCC Graduation
Students and family fill the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria for the Alexandria Technical and Community College graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
May 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM

ALEXANDRIA – This year’s graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College was held on Wednesday, May 10, at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.

There were 606 students on the graduation list, which included graduates for the fall of 2022, and spring and summer of 2023.

Some of the programs with the highest number of graduates, this year, included Business Management, Law Enforcement, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Practical Nursing.

ATCC Graduation
Tanner Nestor of Glenwood addresses students and family in the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria for the Alexandria Technical and Community College graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
ATCC Graduation
Hannah Christoffels of Alexandria receives her diploma from Roger Moe, chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, during a graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
ATCC Graduation
Erik Aamold of Alexandria receives his diploma from Roger Moe, chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, during a graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
ATCC Graduation
A student shows off her decorated hat during the graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
ATCC Graduation
Students listen to a speaker while waiting to receive their diplomas during a ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
What To Read Next
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP News
News
Report: State drinking water systems are resilient but face challenges
May 10, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff