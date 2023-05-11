Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements

ALEXANDRIA – This year’s graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College was held on Wednesday, May 10, at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.

There were 606 students on the graduation list, which included graduates for the fall of 2022, and spring and summer of 2023.

Some of the programs with the highest number of graduates, this year, included Business Management, Law Enforcement, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Practical Nursing.

Tanner Nestor of Glenwood addresses students and family in the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria for the Alexandria Technical and Community College graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Hannah Christoffels of Alexandria receives her diploma from Roger Moe, chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, during a graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Erik Aamold of Alexandria receives his diploma from Roger Moe, chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, during a graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

A student shows off her decorated hat during the graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College at the Runestone Community Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press