Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements

ALEXANDRIA – This year’s graduation ceremony for the Alexandria Technical and Community College was held on Wednesday, May 10, at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.
There were 606 students on the graduation list, which included graduates for the fall of 2022, and spring and summer of 2023.
Some of the programs with the highest number of graduates, this year, included Business Management, Law Enforcement, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Practical Nursing.
